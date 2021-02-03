Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2

Tuesday night ended Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2.

Newcastle were fast out of the blocks, scoring with less than two minutes gone.

However, two goals only four minutes apart in the middle of the first half, threw away that early advantage.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

This time it is Dale Thompson:

POSITIVES

Gone in 70 seconds

Miguel Almiron loops in a cross from the left, Callum Wilson brilliantly makes it into a good cross, controlling and then laying it off perfectly.

Jonjo Shelvey arriving to crash the ball home from the edge of the box.

Only 70 seconds on the clock and only the fifth first half goal for NUFC in the Premier League this season, perfectly sets up United to beat a Palace team who hadn’t won away for two months, scoring only one goal in that time period on the road.

Miguel Almiron

Yet again looked a completely different player to the one we have seen for 95% of the time under Steve Bruce.

Instead of playing as an extra defender, the Paraguayan actually allowed to play in the opposition half, what a genius our Head Coach is!

Almiron was excellent in the nine Premier League starts he made when arriving under Rafa Benitez, totally changing the attacking style of the team, it has been criminal how Steve Bruce has treated him.

Where would we be without him?

Newcastle United have scored only 22 Premier League goals and one player has been directly involved in over 68% of them.

Step forward Callum Wilson.

He has scored ten goals and after Tuesday now has five assists.

Wilson has been playing every second of every Premier League game for Newcastle United, a dangerous game when it is every midweek and weekend recently. Just have to hope Steve Bruce doesn’t add him to the injured list by not looking after him properly.

NEGATIVES

That lead wasted after 70 seconds

Newcastle take the lead after 70 seconds through Shelvey and at that point Palace look a beaten team.

However, instead of going for the jugular and finishing them off with a second goal, Newcastle sit back and play largely on the break.

Palace allowed to build possession and confidence, eventually leading to those two game changing goals in four minutes.

Where’s Jonesy?

Graeme Jones made an instant impression at Everton.

The new coach apparently having some of his ideas taken on board and the team set out differently and playing with more purpose.

Jones also very visible at the side of the pitch encouraging the team and shouting out instructions, as Steve Bruce glared at him and chatted with the other Steves.

Tuesday night, the game kicks off and Graeme Jones is notable by his absence, apparently sitting up in the stands. Ridiculous.

Game-Management

No doubt many of you will link this to the one above.

Steve Bruce absolutely useless yet again, when it came to having an influence during the game.

Guita without a serious save to make in the entire second-half, just a couple of weak headers that barely reached him.

Steve Bruce ending up taking off three defenders and adding three attacking players, the kind of clueless thing John Carver or Steve McClaren would do. It simply made Newcastle weaker at both ends, Ryan Fraser ending up at right-back instead of right wing putting in crosses.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Tuesday 2 February 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 2

Crystal Palace:

Riedewald 21, Cahill 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 39% (49%) Newcastle 61% (51%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace6 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Lewis, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

