Roy Hodgson explains how his Crystal Palace team deserved all three points at St James Park

For Roy Hodgson, he thought it was simply a job well done on Tuesday night at St James Park.

The Crystal Palace boss believing his team deserved to be winning at half-time.

This despite Jonjo Shelvey giving Newcastle the lead in the opening two minutes.

Roy Hodgson points to Crystal Palace having control of the midfield in the opening half, which then gave a platform to score the goals on 21 and 25 minutes.

The visiting manager declaring that his side ‘played some good football and were deservedly leading at half-time.’

As for the second-half, Newcastle United had a lot more of the ball but did little with it, the Palace defence rarely troubled as United passed from side to side without any real penetration.

Roy Hodgson talks about how his team beat Newcastle United:

“It was good work down the right-hand side to get the free-kick [for the winning goal], I think it was Jordan [Ayew] who provoked the foul.

“It was an excellent ball in from Eberechi Eze – a real quality cross from that position. Gary [Cahill] lost his marker, threw his head at the ball and scored. I’m really pleased for him, pleased for the team of course.

“We were very pleased [with the win and the performance].

“It was never going to be an easy game.

“We got up well, played some good football and were deservedly leading at half-time.

“I thought we passed the ball well in the first-half – the control we had of the ball in midfield, the way the full-backs were getting forward and taking advantage of the fact there was some space out there.

“The second-half was more close but that was because they [Newcastle] had the ball much more and were playing the ball forward into our backline much more often.

“The first-half was a good half from both teams, as was the quality of football.

“It’s good to go into the game against Leeds six points better off than we were last Friday. Facing Wolves and a trip to Newcastle and then Leeds, you’re thinking: ‘This could be a very, very difficult spell for us.’

“But to get six points from the first two of those is obviously a relief, I suppose, although to use the word ‘relief’ suggests I was feeling undue pressure about the results of those games or not believing we had the capacity to get results from those games. That wouldn’t be true.

“It’s a nice feeling that, okay, those two games that were very difficult on paper are now behind us and we’ve taken the maximum points.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Tuesday 2 February 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 2

Crystal Palace:

Riedewald 21, Cahill 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 39% (49%) Newcastle 61% (51%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace6 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Lewis, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

