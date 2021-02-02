Opinion

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United racing into the lead within the opening two minutes.

However, despite for once dominating possession, United never really recovering from Palace scoring two quick goals on 21 and 25 minutes.

As for how the Newcastle United side as individuals performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 6

Decent distribution.

Had no chance on either of the goals. Not sure he really had that much to do.

Manquillo – 6

Showed with the ball but at times control let him down.

Not his best night but still our strongest option at right back.

Schar – 5

Tried to be positive with the ball at times but not his best.

Was unlucky not to score the header in the first half, seemed to spin wide at the last second.

Clark – 5

Didn’t move the ball quickly enough, albeit in dreadful conditions.

Rooted to the spot on the set-piece Palace scored from.

Lewis – 4

Gave away a dreadful free-kick that led to the winner, didn’t offer much at all going forward.

Followed the pattern of his season so far, inconsistent.

Hendrick – 4

Disappointing. Lost the ball casually far too often.

Could have made more of an effort to block the shot on the first Palace goal but bottled it.

Shelvey – 5

A nice strike to give us the lead but failed to really get a stranglehold of the midfield.

Didn’t offer enough in the second half.

Hayden – 6

Started really well, showed intent winning tackles.

Lost his shape a little as we chased the game but that was understandable.

Almiron – 7

Maybe our best player on the night?

Always wanted to get on the ball and run at the opponents.

Didn’t have quite the same impact that he did on Saturday.

Fraser – 6

Some nice attacking runs but never convinced in front of goal.

The chance in the first half was the big moment, he should have rounded Guita who had committed, but chose the chip. A bad decision.

Another terrible decision when he looped in a cross late on, when it was crying out to be drilled across the box.

Wilson – 6

Still our biggest threat but a difficult night for Callum.

Seemed to be outnumbered whenever he got the ball but still tried.

We can’t rely just on him and Darlow every week.

Subs:

Saint-Maximin – 6

Gayle – 5

Carroll – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Tuesday 2 February 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 2

Crystal Palace:

Riedewald 21, Cahill 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 39% (49%) Newcastle 61% (51%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace6 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Lewis, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

