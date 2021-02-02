News

Steve Bruce defiant after Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – ‘The performance was pleasing’

Steve Bruce watched his team take the lead inside two minutes on Tuesday night.

Callum Wilson doing well to set up Jonjo Shelvey on the edge of the box and his shot found the bottom left corner.

However, the next 88 minutes plus added time saw Newcastle United fail to add to that early goal.

Palace struck on 21 and 25 minutes to win the game, some poor defending allowing Roy Hodgson’s team to turn the game around.

Steve Bruce was adamant that his side hadn’t deserved to lose to either Palace or Leeds, in the previous home match.

Indeed, the NUFC Head Coach reckoned that tonight ‘The performance was pleasing’…

Yes Newcastle have played a bit better in these last two home matches but by the same token, Steve Bruce can hardly complain about bad luck, considering just how often in these past 19 months he has been the one carrying the luck.

Newcastle were decent on Saturday and beat Everton 2-0 but the reality is that United are now on a run of one win in thirteen games, a run that includes ten defeats. Steve Bruce has most certainly not been unlucky ten times in this run.

Southampton had a red card on two minutes (as well as another late on) and lost 9-0 at Old Trafford tonight, they visit St James Park on Saturday and anything but a home win should surely have the alarm bells ringing.

The two games that follow that are away at Chelsea and Man Utd, so if there is no win over the Saints, Steve Bruce could make it one win in sixteen games in the next couple of weeks, surely that would be a run of form that even Mike Ashley couldn’t ignore. Knowing him though, it would then all depend on whether teams below had picked up points and NUFC a lot closer to the relegation zone.

Steve Bruce:

“The performance was pleasing.

“You hope if you keep performing well the points will come.

“That’s back to back home games where we haven’t taken anything and we certainly didn’t deserve to get beat.”

On first-half chances:

“It’s the most disappointing thing.

“You know you’re not going to get a hatful of chances in the second-half because Palace with a lead to defend were going to defend a bit deeper.

“We’ve got to be a bit more clinical – a bit like they were.”

On Joe Willock:

“He brings a certain energy and has got a goal in him from midfield.

“He’ll also hopefully brings that bit of quality.

“He was in the stands tonight and starts training tomorrow and will be in contention for Saturday.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Tuesday 2 February 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 2

Crystal Palace:

Riedewald 21, Cahill 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 39% (49%) Newcastle 61% (51%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace6 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Lewis, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

