Opinion

The time has come for Steve Bruce to go

Ok, so we got a good win at Everton, Graeme Jones seen at the sidelines barking orders and organising the team.

Fills us all with hope and optimism, be it naive or not, but we just want a bit of happiness from this whole thing.

Fast forward three days and we are back to complete dross again.

I cannot state this as fact but talk has circulated that Graeme Jones was in the stands, instead of the touchline, for the Crystal Palace match as we reverted back to rabbit in the headlights football.

Also claimed by some that Steve Bruce had initiated that Jones be in the stands to prove that Jones was not crucial to the team success.

If this is true and based on tonight, Bruce must be sacked immediately and Jones given the job, which I can only presume was probably the plan anyway, Jones stepping on Bruce’s toes has bruised his ego and here we are losing to an average (at best) Palace team, who in my opinion are only where they are because they have a decent manager.

I am sick and tired of the three Steves standing on the sidelines chatting amongst themselves.

I can’t stand here and say that for sure Jones was the difference against Everton, but it seems a bit of a coincidence…

Yes we missed a good amount of chances today but there was an obvious difference from Saturday.

The likes of Lewis, not the best left back in the world, clearly a confidence player, tonight goes into his shell when the going gets tough and starts passing backwards.

Hendrick didn’t bother closing down their first goal and I don’t believe he is Premier League quality.

Perhaps Graeme Jones can motivate these players better than Steve Bruce.

All in all, a very frustrating night when hopes were recklessly high.

I think Steve Bruce has to go now and give Jones a chance on his own.

Save us all the stress and resign Steve, please! Putting your ego before the interests of the team is unacceptable.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Tuesday 2 February 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 2

Crystal Palace:

Riedewald 21, Cahill 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 39% (49%) Newcastle 61% (51%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace6 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Lewis, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

