Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Watch all 3 goals in these official match highlights

It ended Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2.

United getting off to the perfect start, scoring with their first attack.

Callum Wilson doing really well to keep possession on the edge of the box before laying it off perfectly for Jonjo Shelvey, the midfielder then providing a perfect finish into the bottom corner.

The game then swung the way of the visitors in four first half minutes.

An excellent striker from Riedewald making the scores level on 21 minutes, then a perfectly executed but badly defended set-piece saw Gary Cahill head Palace in front on 25 minutes.

Newcastle had their chances and a few near things, the Palace keeper only really making one stand out save when denying Ryan Fraser in a one on one.

Palace dropped back in the second-half and Newcastle lacked ideas on how to break them down, with Andros Townsend missing the easiest chance of the match, putting the ball wide when presented with an open goal late on.

Hopefully the players can now move bounce back against Southampton in what now looks a massive game on Saturday.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Tuesday 2 February 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 2

Crystal Palace:

Riedewald 21, Cahill 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 39% (49%) Newcastle 61% (51%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace6 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Lewis, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

