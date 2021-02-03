Opinion

Crystal Palace fans with interesting views on their team beating Newcastle United 2-1 at SJP

It was over eight weeks since Crystal Palace fans had seen their team win a Premier League away game.

Indeed, Palace had only scored once on the road since winning at West Brom in the first week of December.

Going a goal down just over a minute played, Crystal Palace fans must have feared the worst at St James Park.

However, their players showed character to fight back and indeed turn the game around by the 25th minute, with two goals in four minutes.

So how much of this win due to Palace’s strengths or Newcastle’s weaknesses?

Some interesting comments from Crystal Palace fans below, interesting that they thought it was a massive mistake for Steve Bruce to wait until the very last minute before bringing Andy Carroll on.

Crystal Palace fans commenting via their Holmesdale.net message board:

‘An ugly win in tough conditions. If Bruce had half a brain he would have brought on Carroll much earlier as he would have caused havoc with long balls into the box.’

‘We were organised and restricted Newcastle to very little.

Would have expected more from them though.

MOM Jairo for me.

Bats should have a device fitted which administers an electric shock each time he strays offside.’

‘Great result. Can’t beat a bit of 442.

What a meltdown if Carroll’s header goes in though.’

‘Not sure about meltdown I reckon someone would have strung Townsend up!’

‘We were actually pretty good in the first half when we provided a threat. As we do, we sat back in the 2nd half, invited pressure and didn’t threaten.’

‘Absolutely awful second half.

Eze was a class above the whole pitch.

Our back 4 were top drawer second half.

I couldn’t care less if Riedewald scored, he is completely out of his depth in this league. I hope to god McCarthur is not out for long.’

‘That could easily have gone wrong but we’ll celebrate the win. Clyne makes a big difference at RB. Dann and Cahill getting more love than they deserve. Van Aanholt garbage again. Jairo and Luka superb all night, Ayew excellent and Eze decent. Wilf quiet, Batshuayi pathetic and Townsend an embarrassment. Tough times ahead with no Wilf but if Roy goes with Benteke we should muddle through.’

‘What was Bruce doing, just bringing on Carroll for the last few minutes? So glad he didn’t get more game time as that could have made a big difference? Hard to watch but a great 3 points for us.’

‘I couldn’t believe Bruce didn’t launch Carroll on instead of Gayle. Played right into our hands.’

‘Just seen the Townsend miss, I just can’t believe he can miss from there! Why does Hodgson keep picking him, it defies belief!’

‘Fair play to Roy, he saw our centrebacks were struggling and decided to sit deep and see if Newcastle could break us down in the second half. They couldn’t. Not a great watch but effective as after gaps in the first half they barely had a real chance in the second.’

‘Massive 3pts considering the start we had and that it looks as though Wilf could be out for a while.

Very stressful viewing… not least because of Townsends absolute howler.

Thought the ref was very poor.’

‘Delighted with the win. I thought we would win comfortably and we would have done if Batman understood the offside rule and Townsend…….well enough said.’

‘That ref was doing all he could to get Newcastle to win this game.

Good result in the end after that poor start.

Townsend miss was shocking.’

‘Newcastle huffed and puffed a lot but created very little and we actually looked more of a threat in the counter attack then they did with all the faffing with the ball.’

‘Miss of the year by Andros Townsend Thank Dann and Cahill for a great defensive display in the second half Onwards and upwards but still a hard watch.’

‘A decent performance with some good attacking spells.

Just need a focal point to the attacks.

In this regard I was impressed by Wilson in the first half for them.

Quick, powerful and always a pest to our defence..’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Tuesday 2 February 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 2

Crystal Palace:

Riedewald 21, Cahill 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 39% (49%) Newcastle 61% (51%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace6 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Lewis, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce defiant after Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – ‘The performance was pleasing’ – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Watch all 3 goals in these official match highlights – Watch HERE)

(Roy Hodgson explains how his Crystal Palace team deserved all three points at St James Park – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(The time has come for Steve Bruce to go – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s defeat – Read HERE)

