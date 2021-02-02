Opinion

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s defeat

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Tuesday 2 February 8.15pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Shelvey giving United the lead but two goals in four minutes midway through the first half from Palace, which Newcastle never really recovered from.

Steve Hickey:

“Hugely disappointing, after the Lord Mayors Show.

“It worries me that losing at home without playing too badly is becoming normalised.

“A defeat is a defeat and we didn’t do enough in the second half.

“What we did do wasn’t done quickly enough (we may as well have the PM as our manager).

“Palace did what we did on Saturday, kept their shape and dug in.

“It could have been more.

“In life I would say, you win some you lose some, but in football, this is an unacceptable outlook for me.

“Saturday becomes a huge match, if ever there was a key moment 4.50 on Saturday will determine the rest of our season.”

Jamie Smith:

“Performance decent overall but after Palace’s freak equaliser we absolutely froze for a while and allowed them to snatch the winning goal.

“The performance didn’t deserve nothing but the damage is so ingrained that there was no recovery from a negative position.

“Shouldn’t have been losing this game but we have bad the position that looked so much healthier after Saturday’s fine result suddenly feels perilous once again.

“I really want the Champions League back, or an international break, as it feels like United are p.ssing me off far too regularly at the minute.”

Brian Standen:

“Newcastle to a tee!

“Played well enough with more possession and chances than any other game but why the long range shooting when running out of time.

“Slight hint of desperation with the substitutions.

“Frustrating more than disappointing and an opportunity missed.”

GToon:

“Bruce (on a high after the Everton game) – “sit down Graeme, I’ll take charge of this one”…….

“I didn’t see this game and looking at the stats it looks like we tried hard but that’s yet another loss at home to a poor team.

“On this form we are going down no matter how pleased Bruce is with the performances.”

Billy Miller:

“Trust us to dominate a game on every stat, for a change, and still lose.

“Literally the first time in the league this season that we’ve exceeded 50% possession.

“Should have been a comprehensive victory to see us pull a healthy distance from the bottom three.

“Let’s hope we can beat a deflated Southampton at the weekend and pray they don’t bounce back too quickly.

“Chelsea and Man Utd after that. If we don’t get points from any of those three games, expect the eight point buffer to shrink.

“Fulham have two games in hand and bottom club Sheffield United have won three of their last five.

“We cannot afford another lengthy winless streak.”

Dave Punton:

“Undone by a wonder goal and a set piece in four first half minutes.

“That was peak frustration tonight. This club’s ability to lose games at home is boundless.

“All of the positivity from the Everton game has been washed away and all after taking an early lead through Jonjo Shelvey.

“Palace were happy to sit back in the second half and we’ve been poor when chasing the game.

“So who picked that team? Steve Bruce or Graeme Jones?

“The reality is that the manager is one win from 13 games now.

“If we had have lost at Goodison and then this game tonight he’d surely be gone tomorrow.

“The question is will Mike Ashley pull the trigger?

“There are positives in having 20 attempts at goal but we have come off at the end in defeat.

“No matter what any pundit says, we have every right as fans to feel pretty fed up this evening.

“And the loss puts us back in danger of Fulham clawing back that gap. Worrying times, again.”

Ben Cooper:

“NUFC threw away a dream start at SJP to lose 2-1 in an entirely predictable return to Premier League action after Saturday’s heroics.

“A Jonjo Shelvey strike after 70 seconds looked like it was going to start a rout as United poured forward against a stunned Palace side who looked like they knew exactly how hopeless they are away from home but it didn’t last. A deflected equaliser and soft set piece header meant that the game had turned on its head after 25 minutes and although Newcastle created a host of chances, were never able to put Palace under enough pressure to look like getting a point.

“An eventful and entertaining first half was followed by a drab and pedestrian second half as Palace settled for what they had and United failed to get out of second gear.

“Throwing on Maxi, Gayle and Carroll and reducing the much-heralded diamond formation to some sort of splodge made little difference, United were a disorganised rabble at the end and Palace should have put the game out of sight long before the final whistle blew.

“Any short-lived optimism after Everton evaporated, Graeme Jones obviously being told to stay in the dugout and let Steve Bruce coach the team and take the credit. I didn’t see the new man rallying the troops once and you could tell on the pitch, Bruce has certainly put his mark back on the team.

“Relegation is back on the menu.

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A weird game not helped by the conditions but we need to be doing better.

“In such appalling conditions why wait so long to introduce Carroll?

“We did play slightly more proactively without the ball again but with the ball there is much work ahead.

“Didn’t worry Palace anywhere near enough. Another backward step.”

Paul Patterson:

“Back down to earth with a bump.

“Best stats of the season and we still couldn’t beat a bang average Palace side.

“Who had the biggest influence on the game, Bruce or Jones?

“If there’s any truth in Bruce spitting his dummy out after Saturday’s praise for the new coach, he needs shot of immediately.”

Nat Seaton:

“We could have, and should have, got something out of the game tonight.

“It was better than it has been for most of this year but that didn’t equal getting any positive result.

“The second half performance lacked urgency considering we were losing and in the end we came away with nothing (yet again!).”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 2

Crystal Palace:

Riedewald 21, Cahill 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 39% (49%) Newcastle 61% (51%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace6 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Lewis, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

