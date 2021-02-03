Player Ratings

Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings results from NUFC fans – Back to reality

The results of the Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Recently he has been Newcastle United’s most consistent player, Miguel Almiron (7.4) was Newcastle’s best player once again, in this defeat to Palace. If only the whole team showed the same mobility and enthusiasm for the job in hand.

Only three other players were rated 6.0 or better by the Newcastle fans.

No decent chances were created for Callum Wilson (6.6) but he did do really well to set up Jonjo Shelvey for that opening goal.

Elsewhere in the team, Isaac Hayden (6.1) was best of a poor to average bunch in midfield, whilst Fabian Schar (6.0) did his best to get Newcastle up the pitch once again. He was blocked off when Gary Cahill made the run and headed the winning goal.

As for the very weakest on Tuesday night, Newcastle fans have marked down three players with ratings under 5.0.

Very lowest is Jeff Hendrick (2.9), a totally anonymous performance where yet again he took no responsibility for getting Newcastle sparked into life.

Second lowest was Jamal Lewis (4.5), he had a rare decent game at Everton but was back to his usual level, struggling against Palace.

The third of the lowly trio is Jonjo Shelvey (4.7), after that very well taken early goal, he had a rare chance to really take hold of a match and dominate. However, happy yet again to sit deep and get five yard passes from defenders, rather than getting further up the pitch and doing the more difficult stuff that requires energy and drive. Shelvey doing next to nothing to prise open the Palace defence after the second minute goal.

That leaves four players rated to have average or slightly worse than that games.

Ryan Fraser (5.9) was putting in far better set-piece deliveries than the poor level we usually see from Shelvey and others, though in open play he didn’t do enough.

Javier Manquillo (5.7) stuck to his task but found it difficult at times, whilst Ciaran Clark (5.6) wasn’t at his best in the centre of defence.

Karl Darlow (5.6) had no chance with either goal but didn’t have a great deal else to do apart from picking the ball out the back of the net twice. Left totally exposed right at the end but luckily Townsend missed an open goal.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 12.30pm Wednesday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2 – Tuesday 2 February 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 2

Crystal Palace:

Riedewald 21, Cahill 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 39% (49%) Newcastle 61% (51%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace6 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Lewis, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

