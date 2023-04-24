Opinion

Spurs fans haven’t taken this hiding by Newcastle United very well – Interesting/amusing comments

Some very amusing comments from Spurs fans after their hammering by Newcastle.

They haven’t taken it to well…

Honestly, is there a more entitled fanbase than the Spurs fans?

I particularly enjoyed reading the comments from Spurs fans where they are so desperate to give Newcastle United minimal, if any, credit for what happened at St James’ Park.

Spurs fans determined to get the message out that NUFC aren’t anything special…I love it!

Spurs fans commenting via their main supporters forum TheFightingCock:

‘The media are absolutely loving Newcastle today.

Really adding a layer to this humiliation.

I don’t recall them being so fawning over us smashing them 5-1 little over 12 months ago.

Anyone would think the money might be influencing the narrative.’

‘Went out for the day, and felt mildly guilty for not watching the game.

I can’t even bring myself to look at highlights.

Whatever all of the moaners think, out squad is not so bad that they can’t prevent Newcastle, even in their current form from doing that to us

Something is badly wrong, and Levy needs to stop sitting on his hands and do something positive about it.’

‘We all knew looking at the team sheet we had a horribly weak looking back 4, especially on the full backs.

But were they coming out against any other professional English side it wouldn’t have been that bad that soon.

Sure our defenders are criticised, but they are capable of far better, and could get in say Sheffield Wednesdays team who knocked this Newcastle out the FA Cup.

This result and performance looked to me like a deliberate act of defiance from the players.

Not sure we should be investigated for match fixing as such, but certainly not a team willing to compete.

Flattered a decent Newcastle side massively.

But only decent, 6 points better then us being s… all season decent.’

‘I’m pretty sure you could send any conference / league 2 side up there which usually play a back 5, switch them to a back 4 and they wouldn’t conceded 5 in 20mins. That’s without seasoned international players.

When San Marino lost 10-0 to England or 7-0 to Italy it wasn’t that bad that quick.

Shell shocked with a goal in the opening minute, then probably felt sorry for ourselves as every attack they had resulted in a goal, making it worse with each that went in.’

‘I assume that he felt we would he strong enough at home to use wingbacks and play 3-4-3 most of the match, while away at Newcastle we would be facing a strong side with heavy wing-play so would be pushed into a back 5 too often and struggle to break out.

I don’t think that tactic is hugely wrong but even without the clownage we witnessed in the middle, relying on Son and Kulu infront of Perisic and Porro is like asking Fred West to keep an eye on your daughters.’

‘Look at how Newcastle are playing with players like Burn and William and Brighton with Wellbeck. I suggest Conte wasn’t the only problem, but a big one. Got a reasonable array of talent and made us play god awful football which we’re still doing because the coaching set up hasn’t changed.’

‘Few guys from work were at the game, they said our away fans were class.

Honestly this team and club doesn’t deserve our Fans support at times!’

‘Bear with me, let me propose a crazy, possibly revolutionary idea here, just to spitball it, just brainstorming a little bit:

How about we hire a manager who’s actually good?’

‘Newcastle hired Howe and are where they are. We’ve shown pretty clearly that its not all about signing the big-name coach.’

‘I went to bed when we were 5-0 down, and have no desire to go and watch the replay of that trainwreck of a match.’

‘Howe is English. If he was a foreign coach then all the hipsters would be getting excited about this incredible coach who got Newcastle 3rd place and a cup final in a single season after being close to relegation under Bruce.

Look at the hype De Zerbi gets for doing half the job.

He’s just a bit unfashionable. The job he did at Bournemouth was also mostly exceptional, took them up from the brink of dropping out of the professional leagues all the way to the Prem and kept them there for years.’

‘Who gives a toss about Howe -thought this was a Spurs forum.’

‘Good to see all the players have gone into hiding on social media.

Pathetic. They should be apologising.’

‘Players too busy taking selfies in their new Newcastle shirts after swapping shirts at the end – didn’t notice at the time just seen it on sky, Perisic and richarlison.’

‘Fair play to Howe but I can’t say many (if any) of their players would be on my shopping list for the summer…..’

‘Including Eddie Howe!’

‘What is this insistence with not giving Newcastle or Howe any sort of respect?

They are really aggressive, first to every ball, technically gifted and scoring for fun. Howe has compounded this by organising their defence.’

‘They are boring, average and s….

Poor man’s Leicester supported as the nations second favourite team.

Today was Saturday league vs Sunday League with Hugo after a couple of bottles of Sauvignon under his belt but apparently the formation change was a minor variation’

(Photo below – Spurs fans leaving after 20 minutes…)

‘Look at Newcastles result against Villa.’

‘Boring?

Battered us, UTD. Only lost 4 games all season. A functional defence alongside a really good midfield. Seem to be really enjoying their football.

They remind me of us under Redknapp.’

‘Shows how good Howe is – have to be honest was never his biggest fan – he couldn’t even keep Bournemouth up!! But is doing a fantastic job.’

‘Good Lord that was brutal.

I did not watch. Thank God.’

‘These f…… Geordies better play like that against the scum.’

‘Let’s not believe we lost to great quality.

We were garbage in the main.’

‘That pass by Willock was filthy.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

