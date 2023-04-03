Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Sunday’s match ended Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

The home side dominating from the first whistle and Totteham never recorded.

Newcastle United in the lead with their first attack, three up after nine minutes and five ahead after an astonishing opening 21 minutes. ‘Only’ the one more added as NUFC cruised to victory but what a day!

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Six appeal

A stunning team effort.

Five goals in just 21 minutes of blistering attack, with our high press leaving Spurs all at sea.

It was the fastest Premier League game where a team has had five goals go in. To be home and hosed that quick was as joyful as it was astonishing. The sixth was a cherry on the cake.

We witnessed a game where you saw this Newcastle team overtake Tottenham. Our players are on fire, the ground is rocking and we have a lot to look forward to this summer when we can add to this squad.

We were streets ahead of Spurs in every department.

It was about time we did this to a visiting team at St James’ Park but it was all the more delicious that it came in a Champions League race six pointer.

The Joe and Jacob show

A stand out moment was Joe Willock’s pass for the Isak goal. Sublime. Vision and skill.

Meanwhile, Jacob Murphy, who is rapidly becoming a cult hero, finally found his shooting boots.

He has stayed calm to slot in from the acute angle for the first and then let fly from distance for number three. He’s got this in the locker and Howe has get the best from him. Top marks.

Left wing king

Joelinton is excellent on the left side of the front three, that’s abundantly clear.

Just like West Ham away, he’s run from deep and been found with the ball over the top. From there it’s the advance on goal, round the keeper and tuck the ball away.

The Brazilian hunts in a pack with countryman Bruno, while Longstaff run miles in that team’s engine room. His was a welcome return too.

NEGATIVES (It was so good I have limited these to brief bullet points)

Kane’s goal. It was a good finish but we switched off, which was probably understandable after that amazing first half.

Let’s stay grounded for Everton away. We lost down there last season when they were terrible, but stole it very late with ten men, and sometimes after a mega win it’s hard to hit the heights. The same focus will be needed. Treat it as a tough game. The Toffees are battling for their Premier League lives.

We need an update on Schar’s fitness, although he was all smiles on the dressing pic at full time.

As you can see from the above – there are almost no negatives from this game. It was a throwback to days under Kevin Keegan and Bobby Robson.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

