Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Newcastle United…wow!

Five up after twenty one minutes, NUFC simply blew Tottenham away.

Nat Seaton:

“Absolutely brilliant!!!

“This is the team challenging for fourth place with us and look what we did to them.

“Job done in the first 20 minutes which made for a stress free rest of the afternoon when we could all just enjoy what was in front of us.

“More of the same at Everton would be very welcome!!

“I’m dreaming now that we really can do it.”

David Punton:

“There was a test of the emergency alert system today, but the alarm bells were ringing a lot sooner for Spurs, as they were blown away by a rampant Newcastle.

“What a way to put Villa Park behind us, and in a game billed as a top four showdown, it’s the Mags who took the six pointer with six wonderful goals.

“The visitors were 5 down in 21 blistering minutes of football. Our domination was total, and Spurs were as bad as we were good.

“It’s a simply huge stride towards European football.

“The players are buzzing, the ground was bouncing and the city is bursting with a feel good factor not seen for many years.

“Immense performances from Murphy, Joelinton, Isak and Willock to name check a few. Miggy and Wilson off the bench to resort the five goal gap.

“A stellar display and one to get the whole football world purring.

“Ten out of ten.”

Simon Ritter:

“Bitterly disappointed with the last 70-odd minutes.

“That’s not good enough from a Champions League team!

“Seriously, folks, I was in dreamland after 20 minutes.

“So pleased for Murphy, who many of our fans reckon is no better than a Championship player.

“Every man played his part in a great team performance.

“When the teams were announced, the combo of Dier, A N Other and Lloris filled me with hope.

“They rarely let me down.

“Excellent game management by Eddie and Co, as well as those on the pitch.

“Get something at Goodison on Thursday and mission will be almost accomplished.”

Jamie Smith:

“Staggering.

“I felt positive about our chances of beating an underwhelming Spurs side but the sense of disbelief when Murphy caned in a stunner to put us 3-0 up before ten minutes was truly incredible.

“Isak’s double made it the most amazing first half in recent memory.

“As often with these things the game settled a bit second half, and thoughts of double figures gave way to happiness in a massive statement win, that also allowed us to keep a bit back in the tank for Goodison midweek.

“Four of the bottom six in the next five and that CL spot feels very close.

“Another memorable day and a measure of how far we’ve come since the corresponding fixture last season.”

Billy Miller:

“E I E I E I… WOAH! What have we just witnessed?

“21 dazzling minutes saw us smash 5 past the team that started the day one place below us.

“It’s just a shame that we only added 1 more goal after that electric start.

“It would take a catastrophe for us not to be experiencing Champions League nights at St James’ next season.

“Especially with 4 home games still to play from our last 7. Bring it on you magic magpies.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Back in the seventies my absolute fav player was Glenn hoddle, boy did i worship that kid.

“Although up against Franz koenan it’s wasn’t much competition.

“Then came along new boy Peter, King Kev and Imre Varadi.

“Plus then Spurs had a certain Micky Hazard from the dark side who put me off them.

“Today’s Spurs were shown the future

“3-0 up on ten minutes. We absolutely battered them today.

“With Murphy finally turning his recent performances into goals.

“6-1 actually flattered them in my humble opinion.”

GToon:

“I’m lost for words.

“I think a new word needs to be invented for that game.

“Swept aside, unstoppable, ruthless, none of them cut it.

“This is our time.

“That result was massive.

“The media will have had their headlines prepared about how their darlings LiVARpool could challenge us and how if Spurs could…well unlucky, hahahaha.

“And special mention to Levy who was one of the main people against our takeover. Hope that made your day!”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Fortress St James.

“Who’s coming here next? No one will fancy it.

“Doubt I’ll ever see a better pass than that one from Willock when Isak scored.

“Nothing else to say. Absolutely delighted.”

Bazoox:

“This game reminded me so much of the final game of the 1992/93 promotion season against Leicester City.

“An absolutely wonderful performance in the first half, orchestrated by the best midfield conductor in the Premier League…..the one and only Bruno Guimaraes.

“Great goals and an exquisite pass with the outside of his right peg by Little Joe to put the ‘Rolls Royce’ in for the fourth.

“Thank you Eddie and the Hotrods for restoring Geordie pride.

“I’m almost lost for words for once, but can I just finally say…. Newcastle United, I truly love you.”

Greg McPeake:

“Well, lost for words after the first twenty minutes.

“How bad were Spurs?

“Thought this game would be a lot trickier after the woeful performance at Villa.

“Loved Jacob Murphy’s face after that goal, especially as my son Chuks was saying to me he shouldn’t be starting.

“Back on track for Champions League place. Get in!”

Chuks McPeake:

“Well deserved win, thought it would have been harder but their keeper was rubbish and rightly substituted.

“Let’s hope this is now normal for us.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

