Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1.

A game where Newcastle United made a stunning start.

Three goals up after nine minutes and five up after twenty one minutes, astonishing!

I’ll try not to get too carried away baring in mind the game was over after 20 minutes.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

He didn’t really do anything.

No save to make in the first half. Good finish from Kane.

Trippier – 10

Amazes me how much he controls a game and dictates the tempo from right back. Fantastic.

Schar – 9

Solid defensively (despite slackness for Kane goal) but also fantastic going forward.

Two assists?

Great ball to Joelinton but a great interception too for the third goal.

Botman – 9

Didn’t really put a foot wrong.

Spurs have a great front three and barely threatened.

Burn – 10

One of his best performances.

Up against two world class wingers at different points during the game, who didn’t get past him once.

Bruno – 9

I think he put the brakes on after we went 4-0 up.

Struggling with his ankle clearly.

Spurs still couldn’t get the ball off him.

Longstaff – 10

So much energy. He was everywhere.

Great assist for Isak’s second goal. Always linking up the play. Rarely loses the ball too.

His comeback at NUFC almost as surreal as Joelinton.

Willock – 10

One of the best assists you will ever see.

Should be knocking on the door of an England call up at the end of the season…

Joelinton – 10

Would have been my man of the match.

Awesome for the first goal.

Incredible first touch and finish for the second goal.

Murphy – 10

I said a couple of weeks ago that he’s looking like a Premier League player.

Now he’s looking like a quality Premier League player.

Isak – 10

A genuinely world class centre forward.

If he stays fit, along with Bruno and Trippier then they’ll be the ones to get us over the line for fourth place with their quality.

SUBS:

Lascelles – 7

Slotted in well for Schar.

Gordon – 7

Thought he looked alright!

Wilson – 8

Took his goal really well and looks like his attitude.

Manquillo – 7

Did well when he was on.

Almiron – 8

Could be a super sub between now and the end of the season.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

