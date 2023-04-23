Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 6-1 win v Tottenham

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 6-1 smashing of Tottenham.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd troll / Mackem in the comments desperately looking for some comfort…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Tottenham fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Spurs fans leaving after 9 mins.’

‘Embarrassing spurs players swapping shirts with Newcastle players after that performance.’

‘Levy before the game: “Arsenal have been taking all the headlines this past week or two. Do whatever it takes to change this”.

Levy after the game: “Yep, this should do it”.’

‘First and foremost, congratulations to Newcastle thoroughly deserved… where do I begin with us, absolutely shocking embarrassing disgraceful!

Every negative comment is well deserved…’

‘What more evidence is required before we can officially replace Spurs with Newcastle in the Big Six?’

‘Until Spurs are also funded by dirty oil money.’

‘Conté was right. We were great but Spurs were pathetic!! Even in the second half, apart from Kane’s solo effort, they didn’t try! Totally gutless. Nearly felt sorry for the Spurs fans.’

‘That is one of the worst performances I have seen from Spurs over the last 65 years. They were absolute toilet bereft of any defensive nous.

5-0 inside the first 22 minutes. No desire and no spirit and no respect for the jersey.

Antonio Conte was absolutely right about the players and the attitude that prevails. Well done Newcastle a club very much on the up and heading for the CL next season.’

‘You Geordies, ignore any ignorant remarks about oil money and your owners, Eddie’s done a fantastic job, and it’s only small minded jealousy.’

‘Idiots that talk about oil money do my head in, I’m not even a Newcastle fan but see that they are a good side with a great coach along with loyal fans that have been there when results were not so good and they haven’t even spent much yet so show them some respect especially after hand Spurs their behind , a supposed top six team lol.’

‘Thrilled for NUFC : you put Spurs in their place. You are inspiring – please keep this form going!!’

‘What an amazing job Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle.’

‘We were beyond pathetic today. Well played Newcastle. Good luck in the Champions League next year.’

‘For all those saying it’s all down to “dirty oil” money here is a fact for you.

9 of the players involved today were with the club prior to the new owners or management team.

The success so far has in the main been down to the players and coaching, with some clever and astute recruitment thrown in!’

‘A Spurs supporter of 60+ years, but firstly I must congratulate Newcastle on their football.

I played amateur football for many years up to a reasonable standard as a defender, and the first thing you need at the back is pace, the second is guts!

This result has been an accident waiting to happen. So sad, but true!’

‘Toon fan here but lovely to see Danny Rose back after a difficult period and a class act on Sky stating we were a joy to watch today. Best wishes for the future from the toon army.’

‘Some warm comments from Newcastle fans who are dignified in their victory. They are the most authentic fans in the premier league.

If only Hotspurs fans could show a little bit of dignity in defeat….. it’s just beyond them.’

‘2 years ago almost to the day, Tottenham were one of six Premier League clubs to announce they were part of a new European Superleague from which they would never be relegated.

Newcastle, like most other teams, were not deemed important enough to have been invited to be a “founding club”.’

‘Cannot understand for the life of me why Longstaff ratings are so low.

They missed him BIG TIME in the villa game…must be some idiots out there who don’t understand the game.’

‘Spurs fan. Pleased to see Newcastle doing better. Change needed at Tottenham – just as Newcastle needed to change.’

‘Way back when Eddie Howe was out of work and Spurs needed a new coach, I told my son in law that Spurs should appoint Howe.

“Yeh but would he be able to handle the star player”? He replied

What star players?

We have one good player, one quite good player and two potentially quite good players.

The rest would struggle to get into a league 2 team.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

