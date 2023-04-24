Match Reports

Revenge best served cold – Spurs return after 18 months to be crushed by Newcastle United

Rights, Spurs is it?

The same Spurs that 18 months ago, almost to the day, turned up on one of the headiest, most memorable days in Newcastle United’s recent history and tried to spoil it.

Wor flags returned, Big River played and Wilson scored after two minutes as a white hot atmosphere returned to St James amid the celebrations of the dawn of the new era. For their part, Tottenham fans threw fake money and celebrated themselves as the final display of Bruceball inevitably led to another defeat.

Fast forward to today and a big game for both clubs in a very different way.

I have seen some laughable quotes from Tottenham fans this week, trotting out the usual sportswashing arguments in a way that would suggest their predominantly Home Counties based support consists of left-leaning liberals who would abhor any heavy investment in their own club from world capitalists with questionable backgrounds.

The stink of hypocrisy is everywhere we go, but the response to a pathetic piece of Tottenham propaganda in the Athletic this week has taken the biscuit, as fans of a team that asserted itself as part of the big six and attempted to join the Super League breakaway bemoaned the impact of state ownership on the competitive nature of the Premier League. Satire is dead, and I hope Eddie used Jack Pitt-Brooke’s Spursy piece as an incentive for the thundering that was to follow.

I’ll get to the match shortly, but that’s the summary of today’s contest. A set of entitled fans who chose to mock our lowly status in last season’s fixture are now wetting their pants and making up nonsense about how it’s unfair that they started today three points behind us having played a game more, as Eddie Howe’s magnificent renaissance threatened to take away their precious Champions League place. The outcome of today’s game was set to be crucial to this ultimate outcome.

The poor showing at Villa last week had cranked up the nerves a bit, but Spurs had a bad day of their own in their home defeat to Bournemouth. While United responded by bringing Longstaff in for Gordon, I was informed by my mate that the visitors had made considerably bigger changes, apparently playing with a back four for the first time this season. This sounded like either a stroke of genius from stand-in boss Stellini or the kind of desperate act that could precede a flaky messy omnishambles from Spurs. I had hopes for the latter but time would tell.

We entered the barmiest and best 20 minutes of the season. Bruno took the ball off some lesser mortal and found Joelinton in space to the left. Joe had a fair amount to do with a packed Spurs defence in front of him, but he literally walked past four blokes with consummate ease, seemingly surprised to find himself 15 yards out with space to shoot. His effort was parried by Lloris, but Jacob Murphy was on the rebound in a flash to lash it into the top of the net. Canny start.

Any fear of sitting back on an early lead was swiftly dispelled as number two arrived with only five minutes played. This goal consisted of two magnificent pieces of skill that may well get lost in among everything that happened, so I’m going to do them full justice. First, Schar’s perfect ball over the top to split Tottenham’s straw defence was just delightful, but Joelinton’s touch to take it in his stride was pure Brazilliance. He stormed off and rounded Lloris to double the lead. Unbelievable.

It’s mad what goes through your head at moments like these. Maybe it’s the scars of the barren years, or maybe it’s just natural pessimism, but we were having a conversation about how this two lead was potentially vulnerable at such an early stage if we allowed the momentum to shift and whoops it’s three nil. Spurs were putting on a pretence that they were up for attacking and Schar bullied Son off the ball easily, sending it towards Murphy who took a couple of touches before caning a fantastic shot inside the far post with Lloris rooted to the spot. Not even ten minutes on the clock and it looked like game over. Jacob pulled one of his faces as well, which I have a lot of time for.

United were absolutely bossing this game in all departments and in hindsight it’s difficult to see how it took a further ten minutes for number four to arrive. Burn won the ball from Kulusevski and Bruno played in Willock who ran forward before executing what may very well be the most magnificent assist I’ve ever witnessed since someone decided an assist was a thing. Willock hit a sumptuous curving pass with the outside of his right foot that split the defence and landed perfectly for Isak to run onto and finish past the despairing Lloris.

It was at the point now that there was an air of disbelief to each goal celebration, like we all expected a proper game and not this exhibition stuff that seemed to be delivering a goal every time we went forward. Anyway, next time we went forward we scored again. Isak and Murphy linked up to send Longstaff in behind, and his clever flick back found Isak at full pelt. There were three defenders and the goalie stood in the way but our striker just smashed another cool finish into that same corner they all seemed to be going in. 5-0 up with 69 minutes to play and the Spurs fans in the ground had changed their little game from last year’s clever and creative “throw fake money” to this season’s “throw actual tantrums” as they stormed out in huge numbers with pretty much three quarters of the match left. Respect to those that did stick it, to deliver rousing choruses about how they are s… and subsequently would like their ownership out. It’s quite funny when it’s someone else.

Games can go one of two ways when something like this happens. Either the demolition can continue to historic effect (and I did dream about the Premier League’s first ever double figures score) or the match can peter a bit as all involve realise the result is a foregone conclusion and stand down to some degree. With a tricky trip to Everton on Thursday, United were always going to look to keep a bit in the tank and we continued to have the better of the game without the fireworks of the opening period. Longstaff had a chance to make it 6-0 before half time but it was deflected wide, and Isak somehow missed out on a hat-trick when he narrowly failed to connect with Murphy’s cross, and Willock blasted over after Longstaff played him in while being fouled. In the closing moments Murphy himself had a lash at his own hat-trick but fired wide.

You had to wonder what would have went off in the Tottenham changing room at half time and there was some fracas if rumours are to be believed, as tales emerged of allegedly captain Lloris refusing to come out for the second half. Former Mag Fraser Forster got a warm reception when he emerged. Maybe Spurs were a bit more invigorated, as Harry Kane spoilt our fun by putting the opposition on the scoresheet. A goal entirely down to Kane’s own efforts as he cut into the gap between Trippier and Schar before finishing smartly across Pope. He barely flinched after the goal and only the very maddest in the crowd feared the prospect of a game of two halves to that extent.

United soon recalibrated and Burn almost added his name to the scoresheet with the sort of power header you wish he’d do from most corners, running in from the edge of the box instead of loitering about the back post. The effort seemed to be blocked by a mixture of Forster and the interfering Longstaff.

It felt like subs needed to be made to look after that Everton game and give some of the lads on the bench a chance to get involved in this party. Eddie played the part of party pooper, with the first two withdrawals being the two blokes looking for a hat-trick. It was to be inspired stuff though, as the replacements soon linked up for number six, as Almiron went marauding into the box with his attempted shot deflected nicely for fellow replacement Wilson to finish easily, passing the ball past Forster into the corner.

Further subs took place with Bruno blessedly withdrawn after a good half hour of looking uncomfortable on that pesky ankle. Gordon took his place and linked up brilliantly with Willock to force Forster into a smart stop. You’ll have to wait until Thursday for that first Newcastle goal Anthony.

Full time brought raucous appreciation for our biggest Premier League win since we hit Villa for six in 2010. I seem to remember they had been cheeky the year before as well.

The table looks just great after all this. The win put a six point gap to Tottenham with a vastly superior goal difference and a game in hand. Other sides are in the mix below Spurs, but they all require us to yield some points to them over a decreasing set of games. With four of the next five against sides in the bottom five, there should be every opportunity to seal our place in Europe’s elite competition, especially if today’s performance is repeated to any reasonable degree over the remaining five weeks of this memorable campaign.

However, I believe if we do have to look over our shoulder, it won’t be at Spurs. We were obviously miles better than them today and it’s a bit of a mystery how they’re even so close to this caper after what has looked like a calamitous season.

As I said, the previous week we were second best to Villa. They also look miles better than Spurs. After this match I watched Man Utd play Brighton in the cup, and they both look better than Spurs. Even Liverpool, having their worst season in a decade, seem more of a threat than the North London Soccer Chickens. Tottenham look to be on collision course with the UEFA Conference League, assuming they can wring enough points out of an ominous set of closing fixtures to see off at least one of the above. Today may well have been the day that Kane’s departure was well and truly sealed, and Spurs’ dalliance with proclaiming themselves one of English football’s elite clubs could be a thing of the past.

This isn’t really our concern of course, as Eddie has already trotted out the line of focusing on the next game when some silly sod was foolish enough to mention the Champions League to the great man. A methodical approach and a continuation of the confidence on display this week could well see our position become secure sooner rather than later, which would signal the start of a massive summer in the continuing renaissance of Eddie’s magnificent mags. This match may well be looked back as a vital point of divergence where we stepped on the heads of our previously illustrious opponents.

PS. I personally enjoyed seeing United hit this particular opponent for six for the third time in person, having attended a 7-1 PL drubbing in 96 and a 6-1 FA Cup decimation in 99. Harry Kane can add his name to those of Steffen Iversen and David Ginola in scoring pointless consolations in these howkings.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 6-1 win v Tottenham – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

