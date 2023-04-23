Opinion

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

What a way to bounce back.

An absolute shocker from Spurs but take nothing away from Newcastle United, we were amazing!

The team was as expected, with Longstaff returning in place of Gordon, the only slight eyebrow raised being Burn’s continuation after a torrid time against Villa last time out.

Almiron still had to settle for a place on the bench, surely he’d be front of the queue when it came to influential substitutions, along with Wilson, Gordon and Anderson.

The first half got off to an absolute flyer, with Spurs’ choice to switch to a back four immediately exposed.

Joelinton powering through a limp defence and getting off a great shot, Murphy poking home the spilled save from Lloris!

Just about a minute on the clock and Newcastle already in the driving seat.

Spurs never really got going, with Isak having a shot blocked, and only a moment later, a Schar long ball completely cutting out their back line, Joelinton running through unopposed, rounding the keeper, and slotting home easily. Five minutes in and already two goals up, Geordies in dreamland!

Newcastle not even close to done, as Murphy picked up a loose ball about 30 yards out and absolutely powered a stunner of a long ranger into the net!

Spurs almost managed to get into the match for about 10 minutes, before an absolutely sublime pass from Willock put Isak straight through, and only one thing was going to happen.

Not even a minute later he was at it again, tapping past a hapless Lloris to make it 5-0 after 20 minutes!

Newcastle basically spent the remaining portion of the first half in the Spurs final third, a really desperate performance being thoroughly punished, with Willock and Longstaff both having additional opportunities to pile on the misery.

The second half looked to be just as harrowing for Spurs, with Longstaff having a gifted opportunity blocked and Isak stabbing wide – and that was only in the first two minutes!

Kane did what he could to drag some credibility back, scoring from a great solo run.

Newcastle almost responded instantly, only a deflection stopping Isak stabbing a cross home, with then a goal line block stopping a goal from the resulting corner.

We were almost guilty of complacency as the match went on, Spurs doing their best to scrape some credibility back into the match. Substitutes Almiron and Wilson came on after a few Spurs chances, and they almost immediately combined, with a deflected Almiron cross being stabbed in by Wilson, and the five goal cushion was restored.

Gordon almost made an impact off the bench, being only denied by the outstretched limb of Forster.

Desperate defending the only thing keeping the score down, with Joelinton denied from a corner. The rest of the game was really a ball keeping exercise, with a rare Danjuma chance straight into Pope’s hands on the 88th minute, and that was that.

Tremendous performance, statement win, and no one can doubt we’re worthy of sitting at the top table now!

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

Magic Murphy

He’s had some great performances throughout the season but today was finally when Murphy got the goals he’s so richly deserved.

The first was a great bit of anticipation, whilst the second absolutely unreal, so much for deadwood!

Statement win, statement performance

When the opposition is making a defensive substitution on the 21st minute at 5-0 down, you know you’re doing something right.

We were on fire from the get go and quickly put any doubts after the Villa defeat to bed.

Add to that Lloris being hauled off at half time due to “injury” and the humiliation was complete. Champions league place well earned if we can keep this up.

Scorers everywhere

Four different scorers today, and three with in double figures in the league (so far), no one can say we have a lack of players who can put the ball in the net.

The bad old days of Shelvey top goalscorer with six all season are long behind us….

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

(Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

