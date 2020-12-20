News

Jake Humphrey calls out Robbie Savage, Chris Sutton and other anti-Newcastle fan trolls

Jake Humphrey is not a Newcastle United fan.

He actually supports Norwich City, however, that’s not my point.

What the point is, is that in these times of the media and TV punditry in particular, going increasingly further down the toilet, he is one of the few displaying integrity and professionalism.

Like everybody else, Newcastle fans just want to be treated fairly by those in the media.

However, in the reign of Mike Ashley, 14 seasons and counting, that has become increasingly rare.

Since Ashley appointed Steve Bruce, it has almost been totally wiped out.

On TV and radio in particular, presenters and pundits line up with an anti-Newcastle fan agenda, time after time.

Thankfully, any number of times we have seen Jake Humphrey, only because he is a media professional with integrity who believes in fairness and telling it as it is (IE The truth!), sticking up for Newcastle fans on BT Sport as the idiots around him follow the lazy / troll lines of ‘deluded’ Newcastle supporters with supposedly unrealistic expectations / hopes.

On Saturday night as Newcastle put in a woeful performance at home to one of the three relegation favourites Fulham, very lucky to get a 1-1 draw against Scott Parker’s 10 men team and the visitors looking more dangerous and ambitious even with a man down, we saw these appear on Twitter:

and this…

Whilst a week earlier as Steve Bruce and Newcastle got lucky at home with a late goal after another really poor performance against another of the three relegation favourites, we had this…

…and this

Now on Sunday morning, Jake Humphrey has had enough…

If only there were more people in the media like him, prepared to do a professional job with integrity, rather than go for cheap trolling of fanbases and taking obvious pleasure in doing so.

It is also a really bad look when bullies / trolls such as Sutton and Savage work together in doing this, egging each other on and no doubt talking about how to wind up Newcastle fans (and supporters of other clubs) with their ‘banter’…

What makes it all the worse, is that we (Newcastle fans and supporters of other clubs) are actually paying the likes of Savage and Sutton to inflict this upon us, via paying our license fee.

It is an absolute embarrassment that 606 show, as the pair of them actually make BBC Radio Five Live a bigger embarrassment than Talksport.

How on earth do the BBC bosses not see what shame Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton bring on the show?

The thing is, it isn’t a level playing field, when Newcastle fans are baited into appearing on the likes of 606, it is the presenters such as Savage and Sutton who have all the power, who dictate who comes on the show and how the call is handled / ended, they will always have the last word, plus with it not being what they usually do, Newcastle fans (and those of other clubs) will not always get their points across in the best way, due to nerves or whatever.

Having this pre-planned anti-Newcastle fans agenda says everything about Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton, but even more about those who are willing to employ them.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

