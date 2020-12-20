News

Alan Shearer only needs one word (but he uses more) to describe Newcastle against Fulham

Alan Shearer and the rest of the Newcastle United fanbase endured yet another horrific 90 minutes of Steve Bruce style football.

Unlike the rest of us, following Newcastle 1 Fulham 1, Alan Shearer had to go on national TV and discuss what he had just seen.

A team in the relegation zone coming to St James Park and totally dominating the match for an hour, as Steve Bruce yet again ordered his team to stay back and back and defend deep, totally refusing to press a team who are one of the three favourites to be relegated.

Alan Shearer declared ‘dreadful’ on this display from Steve Bruce’s team.

As for the moment just over the hour mark that prevented almost certain defeat, the NUFC legend says that it definitely wasn’t a penalty and that Callum Wilson had dived. Shearer saying there had been some small contact that constituted a foul outside the box but that the Newcastle striker had then continued into the box and thrown himself to the ground to win the spot-kick.

Callum Wilson confidently put home the penalty for his eighth goal (four penalties) in twelve PL games.

However, it summed Steve Bruce and his players up, that even down to 10 men with Andersen red carded for the penalty incident, it was still Fulham who showed more enterprise and came closest to getting a winner.

Alan Shearer talking on Match of The Day:

“I thought that it was a dreadful performance from Newcastle.

“There was no energy, slow and sluggish in the passing.

“They didn’t create anywhere near enough and again, what has happened far too many times this season, not enough possession.

“I don’t think it should have been a penalty, that is a dive [by Callum Wilson].

“Yes, there is a tiny touch there, but it’s not enough to bring him down.

“It should have been a foul outside of the box because he has got hold of his shirt but I thought that was a dive.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

