News

Steve Bruce claims big Newcastle United problem is ‘inconsistency’ – You have to laugh

Steve Bruce came out and spoke after Saturday night finished Newcastle 1 Fulham 1.

Newcastle United at home, against a team in the relegation zone, very lucky to get a point even though the opposition played for the final half hour with 10 men.

There was a little bit of honesty as Steve Bruce admitted: ‘Even with ten men we struggled to find any real quality to open up Fulham.’

However, Steve Bruce returned yet again to the buzzword that he likes to use every time Newcastle United lose.

The NUFC Head Coach declaring: ‘It’s that inconsistency which is obviously a concern.’

Now, ‘inconsistency suggests that you do well one week, then not very good the next one, then repeat.

That is the impression Steve Bruce is trying to get over, Newcastle United impressing good and bad in equal measure.

However, that isn’t the reality / truth, is it?

Yes, I know we are probably going to once again stumble somehow to enough points to avoid relegation, BUT I would say the ratio of good performances to bad performances is something like one to six or so, with a whole lot of total drudgery in between.

In 51 Premier League matches under Steve Bruce, I struggle to recall many (any?) where I think that was a really good performance, maybe the 4-1 at almost already relegated Bournemouth one of the very very few. However, I can readily name any number where NUFC have played really badly.

Steve Bruce’s big problem isn’t inconsistency, it is the harsh fact that the performances under Bruce are sadly all too consistent. Newcastle fans think they know what to expect week after week and they are rarely wrong.

Steve Bruce:

“We’ll take the point.

“We haven’t done enough today with and without the ball.

“Even with ten men we struggled to find any real quality to open up Fulham.

“We’ve had a difficult week so we’ll take the point and move on but we certainly have to play better.

“We didn’t see enough tonight or the other night [at Leeds] and that is disappointing.

“It’s that inconsistency which is obviously a concern.”

On Federico Fernández:

“He was struggling with fatigue.

“Both calves and hamstrings.

“The last thing you want to be doing is making defensive changes but in the first-half I could have taken four, five or six off.

“We’re nowhere near the level of where we should be.”

On the penalty decision:

“I’ve just seen it.

“It’s the only real bit of quality we showed on the night.

“For me, the guy has his shirt outside the box and clips him in the box.

“Whether it’s a red card I’m not sure but it looks as if he’s denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

