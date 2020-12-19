Opinion

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle United lucky to escape with a draw against the 10 men of Fulham.

Jamie Swan:

“Only a dive to get an undeserved penalty and equaliser saved us from our blushes against a sh.te Fulham side.

“If I hadn’t been so hammered, this would have felt much worse.”

GToon:

“Once again another zero performance from Longstaff and Joelinton.

“Those two have absolutely no idea how to play and need a spell in the reserves.

“Even worse is the inability of the manager to spot the obvious weak links in the team.

“It shouldn’t be too hard – they have both been useless for weeks.

“We got a point we didn’t deserve and then made nothing of the man advantage because the ball spent too long at the feet of Shelvey and Longstaff who were hopeless.

“That could also be down to the tactics as the players don’t actually seem to know how to attack.

“Wilson is keeping this team up on his own.

“Halfway through the game our next seven fixtures were displayed – the likes of Leicester, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City. I can’t see another point before February.

“Hopefully that will be enough to get rid of Bruce.”

Brian Standen:

“Totally uninspiring, what’s with the sideways passing?

“No urgency and no skill, lucky the ground is empty because there would be howls of derision.

“Dreary.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Dreadful.

“I see the stick Hendrick gets week in, week out, if those same think that those performances from Shelvey and Longstaff were anywhere near good enough I despair.

“We only got a point from one game changing moment, even with that the red card was harsh.

“We have just played the three promoted teams and not controlled one of them.”

Billy Miller:

“Has anyone kept a tab of the debts owed to Callum Wilson?

“He keeps coming up with vital goals and his all round play is fantastic.

“A much better second half, although we set an appalling standard in the first.

“I’m praying that Bruce doesn’t look at the next three Premier League games and decide to rest players against Brentford. I would much rather get spanked 7-0 by City but be in the semi finals of the cup, than get knocked out and then hammered 4-0 by City.”

Dave Punton:

“A truly awful display.

“The football under Steve Bruce is terrible.

“For long periods that performance was pathetic.

“It’s hard to find any positives other than we salvaged a draw.

“What are these lads doing in training all week?

“Why is Steve Bruce saying it won’t turn around overnight when he’s been there 18 months and has had money to spend?

“The failure to break down Fulham’s ten men was worse than watching is sliding to what looked an inevitable loss before the VAR intervened on the penalty, which was a good finish from Wilson.

“I don’t care what pundits tell us to be grateful, there is something minging at out football club and it’s a minor miracle that we are on 18 points.

“It could, and should, be so much better than this.”

Steve Hickey:

“Disappointing result, especially against 10 men for the last half an hour.

“Only a penalty saved us and we didn’t ask enough questions of Fulham.

“The virus was always going to catch up on the pitch, it showed at Leeds last Wednesday.

“I felt very uneasy about tonight, a game we really had to win, being a relegation 6 pointer.

“Steve Bruce is under the microscope for good reason, however I cannot see Mike Ashley losing patience or any other manager of merit wanting the job.

“Strange circumstances at a very strange time indeed.

“Just watch, the takeover will be given the green light just as we are about to be relegated!”

Kieran Reynolds:

“We avoided defeat and there is still clear daylight between us and the relegation zone.

“That is where the positives end.

“We arguably played worse than we did at Leeds.

“We are going backwards under Steve Bruce.

“With the games coming up I have no idea where the next point is coming from.”

Paul Patterson:

“Seriously. Bruce is the luckiest manager I’ve seen in a long long time.

“The point could be useful bearing in mind they are realistically a relegation rival but this is shocking football and Fulham were the better side overall even with a man less for half an hour.

“However, it will be more interesting playing guess the Bruce Excuse after the game.

“Will it be COVID? Harder to play against 10 men? The busy schedule?

“The next three league fixtures are REALLY worrying…”

Nat Seaton:

“Reality is we scraped a point in a home game against a team with 10 men who started the game in the bottom 3.

“Another poor game – sadly I seem to be saying this a lot this season.

“A cup quarter final next up, we have to play better than today to beat a confident Championship team.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

