Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

Ahead of Sunday’s game, we asked Jamie Swan to give us his match ratings and reflections on the match, the game ending Newcastle 1 Fulham 1.

The visitors totally dominating the first half and after failing to take their chances, saw a bizarre Matt Ritchie own goal just before half-time give them the lead.

Newcastle looked to be going nowhere until just after the hour mark, Callum Wilson won and dispatched a penalty, but Fulham still the more threatening when going down to 10 men.

Trying to mark this is like watching Miss World take a dump on a bath full of Lidl beans. Not sure WTF is going on but here we are staring at the miserable craic.

From the minute the team was released, I half thought that this looked good.

Half to do with the 10 bottles of Stella and half to do with the 8 Pyrat rum and nowts.

This section may resemble what you watched, or frankly not, but here it goes.

Newcastle United were sh.te yet again.

First half sat back like second rate chumps.

Garbage in all areas, we meekly sit back and await the godly hand to descend and tickle an exposed tummy.

We watched a poor goal conceded, bouncing off Ritchie’s beak for nil one. Not great.

We never looked truly comfortable or capable.

Just after an hour played, Wilson breaks clear and disappointingly trips himself up and wins a penalty.

Who doesn’t want it, not me – but not like this. For the ref to then look at the TV and then send the defender off, you have to question what drugs the world is on.

Wilson scores the penalty and we ‘comfortably’ see out the game for a draw.

It was as sh.te as it ever was. Just as it ever was. Sh.te.

Darlow 6

Not overly used.

Yedlin – 6

Tried to break forward, sadly can’t pass or cross.

Fernandez – 7

Always one of our best.

Clark – 6

Not too much to do.

Dummett – 6

Deserved to give Lewis a rest.

Shelvey – 5

Lazy, fat. Not even Christmas.

Sean Longstaff – 6

Challenged.

Almiron – 7

Broke out when he could.

Ritchie – 5

Crazy own goal.

Joelinton – 4

Not the best.

Wilson – 5

Cheated to draw. Don’t like this.

SUBS:

Hayden – 6

Did ok when replacing Fernandez at the back at half-time.

Gayle – N/A (Not on long enough)

Fraser – N/A (Not on long enough)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

