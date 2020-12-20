News

Scott Parker wants ‘criminal’ act at St James Park investigated but it wasn’t the only one

The usually unflappable and laid back Scott Parker was anything but on Saturday night.

The Fulham boss furious with what he had just witnessed at St James Park.

The visitors totally dominated the first hour of the game as Steve Bruce and his players served up anything but a festive feast for Newcastle fans.

Fulham were very good and could and should have had the game sewn up by the hour mark, whilst Newcastle hardly had a kick at home against one of the three relegation favourites.

Scott Parker furious that Fulham’s one goal lead was then wiped out by a penalty that should never have been given.

The Fulham saying that despite the use of VAR and the delays it has brought during matches, it is ‘criminal’ that you then get situations like this, where any foul that did occur was outside the box and Callum Wilson clearly dived once he got inside the box.

For Scott Parker and the rest of us sitting at home, when referee Graham Scott went to check the VAR monitor, everybody assumed that it was surely to confirm a free-kick instead of a penalty and possibly a yellow card for Wilson.

However, it turned out that apparently the penalty had already been ‘locked in’ by this point, so the referee on the pitch could only make a decision on whether or not to send off Andersen.

What a crazy situation, so Graham Scott must have been looking at that pitchside monitor and have been thinking, I have got this one wrong and I shouldn’t have given a penalty, but even though I have now been given this VAR ‘assistance’ and can watch the incident back, I’m not allowed to correct what I can now see was clearly a wrong decision in giving the penalty.

Madness.

As well as this ‘criminal’ act, Scott Parker also needs to report an offence of daylight robbery, because even after they were down to 10 men, Fulham were still the more dangerous team, came closest to getting a winner, plus still ended up with more possession in the math despite playing the final 35 minutes of the 96 played, with a man less.

Scott Parker:

“I have nothing but admiration and good words to say about my team.

“I thought we were exceptional tonight, certainly first half I thought we showed a real quality about us.

“Probably a fair reflection would have been a couple of goals going in.

“We missed a couple of big, big chances in the first half.

“And then there’s no denying that in the second half the penalty changes the game, and the sending off.

“Down to 10 men we had to show another side to us and really roll our sleeves up and show our resilience, which we did, so overall I thought we showed two sides to us tonight.

“One is our quality and how well we can play, and the flip side of that is the last 20 minutes, a real solidness to get out of here with a point, but overall I’m very, very pleased with the team.

“I’m disappointed with the penalty and how it came about, but overall I’ve got real praise for my team.”

The penalty decision and red card:

“I think there’ll definitely be an appeal, I’ve gone and looked over the penalty incident, and I’m not saying this with emotion or being biased, I just don’t understand how he’s given the penalty if I’m being brutally honest with you

“The initial foul takes place outside the box. Callum Wilson then steps in the box and falls over. At real speed I understand why the ref may have given it. I get that, and two years ago, without VAR, it’s one of those things you have to take on the chin that the referee has made a mistake.

“What’s puzzling and concerning, is we have VAR now, he walks over to a screen, I don’t know if he’s seeing a different angle to what I’ve just seen in the changing room, but the initial contact takes place outside the box, he then falls over. That’s what’s concerning.

“The game has changed, I think we all recognise that, the game’s become a bit of a shouting match in terms of any slight contact, any shot in the box that’s hit someone’s hand, everything’s up for appeal in this day and age.

“What’s concerning me is that we brought VAR in to make correct decisions, and yet again I sit here – like a manager or two every week – and am not quite sure how we’ve come to the decision, and that’s what’s puzzling.

“We’ve got every gimmick, we’ve got every slo-mo, we have all this five minutes wait, and yet we’re still – for me – not coming up with the right decision.

“I don’t know if there’s a lack of communication from Stockley Park to the referee on the pitch, or whether there’s an ego involved where he’s thinking he’s given the decision and doesn’t want to really turn it around.

“The game’s changing drastically, we’re evolving things in football and I don’t mind that, if we’re getting to the right decisions. But sitting here, with everything in place and the way the game’s going, and still not coming to the right decisions, it’s criminal for me.

“And that’s what’s frustrating and that’s what’s disappointing.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

