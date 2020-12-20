Opinion

After we had endured Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 I had no reply when my wife said this

My wife and I met seven years ago this month, from the minute we were set up on a blind date I thought there was potential that this could me more than just another blind date story.

Her family is full of boys, of Scottish roots, but they understood that sometimes big clubs were no longer the big clubs they once were and after many chats of how Mike Ashley was stitching us both up, they accepted me into the family.

I was from South of the border but I was granted permission to take their sister’s and daughter’s hand.

When I said I was a Newcastle fan on our first date in 2013, I could see that the cogs were turning.

We were not the household name we once were, we were soon to suffer relegation, we had a patch where we couldn’t win a game of snap never mind a football match and my future wife wasn’t to know what was in store for her on the depression levels of Championship football and negative tactics.

Fast forward seven years and tonight after watching Newcastle 1 Fulham 1, she uttered words which simplified things greatly. “Look, I don’t know why you get so upset! Since I met you, you’ve always been rubbish. There are 19 other teams in this league and you are the Sh.test!”

I took a pause, waited to retaliate…then had no come back.

She followed with “You’ve just played nearly half an hour against 10 men and you didn’t have a shot.” Once again I was speechless. My wife in 10-15 seconds had summed up the last seven years of our relationship and the progress that has been made.

As if the game midweek wasn’t bad enough, which again had followed apologies from the players for poor performances similar to those given against the likes of Blackburn, Newport, Southampton, Chelsea and Leeds and gaining lucky results against Spurs, Wolves, Everton and West Brom, I anticipated that tonight we might have seen a reaction, but no!

We went into our shells, we lacked a centre of midfield, we lacked fight and belief, any sort of attacking prowess and couldn’t handle a Fulham side who sat in 18th place when we kicked off. I fear that Brentford will tear us apart on Tuesday and cannot see how any of our players will step up to the challenge and take the game to them.

Before the game kicked off tonight, I said to my wife that I could call the three subs that Bruce would make. Hayden was earlier than expected and out of position but the other two fell into place, just as I said. When I said to my wife, I could do the same job as Bruce as a manger, she replied….

“Why do you think Villa fans threw cabbages at him???”

We are facing the same negative tactics and terrible football they were witnessing not so many years ago!

If we were in the stands, the team and Steve Bruce wouldn’t be getting away with this so lightly!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

