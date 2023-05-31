Opinion

All 20 Premier League clubs graded on their 2022/23 seasons – Great write-up on Newcastle United

All 20 Premier League clubs have been graded on their 2022/23 seasons.

Interesting feedback from the season just ended coming from The Mail.

Their report in includes (see below) a great write-up on Newcastle United.

The Mail write-up on this 2022/23 Newcastle United season and then the report grades for all 20 Premier League clubs:

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Finished – 4th

2021-22 finish – 11th

What a joyous season it’s been on Tyneside with Champions League football secured for the first time in two decades.

It is very easy to forget the Toon were fighting for their Premier League lives when the Saudis and Eddie Howe came in the autumn of 2021.

Their rapid progress owes so much to Howe, whose appointment has been inspired. He has, quite simply, improved all of the players in his squad and made Newcastle darn tough to play against.

Of course there has been money to spend – not that it’s been anywhere near what some predicted when the takeover happened – but you still feel this project is running well ahead of schedule.

Newcastle have smashed the ‘big six’ apart and are clearly here to stay, with their day out at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final a nice bonus despite defeat.

Those Champions League nights at St James’ Park will be cherished by a long-suffering support next season but it should be just the start for a club whose trajectory is now very much upwards.

GRADE: A

All Premier League clubs graded on their 2022/23 seasons, as per The Mail report:

A+ Brighton, Man City

A Newcastle United, Arsenal, Aston Villa (November onwards), Brentford, Fulham

A- Man U

B+ Bournemouth

B Forest

C Wolves, West Ham, Liverpool, Palace

D Everton, Spurs

E Leicester, Southampton, Chelsea, Leeds

I think pretty fair overall.

However, I think I would have had Man City out on their own with an A+ grade.

Then I would have had Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton together on an A.

With then Villa, Brentford, Fulham and Man U grouped together slightly lower.

