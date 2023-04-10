Opinion

Brentford fans reflect on devastating defeat to Newcastle United – Huge chasm in opinions

Brentford fans are enjoying a very decent season, going into this Newcastle United match they were in ninth place on 43 points, however, only three points off sixth in the league.

Along with Newcastle United, the Bees were one of six Premier League clubs to have lost only once at home this season.

Some excellent home wins such as 4-0 v Man U, 3-1 v Liverpool and 2-0 v Brighton.

Brentford fans not seeing their team lose at home in the Premier League since mid-September 2022, when current league leaders Arsenal took all three points.

After watching their team dominate the opening 45 minutes and go into the break 1-0 up, Brentford fans then in shock when a totally different Newcastle United came out and bossed the second half, by the final whistle it could / should have been an even heavier defeat for the Bees as NUFC wasted some great chances AND the match officials gave the home side a massive helping hand.

When it comes to views on what they had watched, a huge chasm amongst Brentford fans, those giving credit to the visitors and acknowledging the quality of Newcastle United, whilst others wanting to give NUFC little / zero credit AND finding all kinds of things to criticise Newcastle for, in general and on the day.

Maybe the most bizarre, are those who actually claim that on Saturday, Brentford somehow got the worst of it in terms of refereeing / VAR decisions! Unbelievable Jeff!

Brentford fans reflecting on what happened when their team met Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, commenting via their Griffin Park Grapevine forum:

‘Player for player Newcastle are no better than us, but Howe’s doing a good job.

They also seem a very lucky team.’

‘Really? Botman, Trippier, Guimarães, Isak etc are all comfortably good enough for Champions League football.’

‘Thought Joelinton did a very good job second half, as others have pointed out, getting in front of Ivan but he then popped up everywhere, a very improved player over last two seasons, a good tactical change from Howe.’

‘Respect to the travelling Geordies, that was the best away support I’ve seen at the Gtech.’

‘The fact is, they have far more top quality players than us, unfortunately. They also have lots more money to spend!’

‘Following on from some others who have commented about Joelinton’s performance yesterday, I thought it was the best and most complete this season by an opposition player.

It was so frustrating as we were never able to get going properly even after we went 2-1 down.

He was a major influence in both their goals. He pretty much won every single 50-50 ball. Under pressure, he always seemed to find their player in space.

Frustratingly, he always seemed to be in the right position. He won most of the headers, and prevented Ivan from having much influence in the air. He is a bit of a dirty player, and plays the dark arts well, and certainly should have got a yellow card in the 1st half, when he stopped Josh going forward into space, but even there he is clever in knowing how far he can push the boundary in getting away with that kind of thing. I know Norgaard and Jensen were not at their best anyway, but they were made to look worse by Joelinton’s performance.’

‘I was close to the dug outs yesterdays and I couldn’t help noticing Howe’s assistant Jason Tindall. It was like a replica of the Phil Neal ‘yes boss’ parody from the 1990’s when he was Graham Taylor’s assistant, if anyone remembers that. Tindall simply copies every single action that Eddie Howe does.

Howe appeals with his arm in the air … Tindall does the same

Howe looks at the floor and shakes his head, so does Tindall.

Howe gets his notebook out and writes something down, Tindall also gets out a notebook

Howe squats down – so does Tindall

It’s so bizarre that it’s comic.’

‘I’ve got to admit I didn’t think that was a penalty nor did I think it was worth the var check but it was in our favour so il take it.

Also didn’t think toneys first was offside isn’t it a part of the body you can score with? According to the mitoma “goal” that got dissalowed that’s handball so you certainly can’t score with it.’

‘You can score with the upper arm above the tee shirt line. Toney’s shoulder was offside, so yes correct decision.’

‘There’s a lot of talk on here about how good Newcastle were, but I thought they were very physical and got away with a lot.’

‘A really cowardly foul. Isak has deliberately charged through underneath Pinnock with absolutely no assurances about how he would land.

The potential for head/ neck/ arm injuries there was high.

Disgraceful that there wasn’t even a caution.’

‘Felt Gordon was very lucky to get away without a card today. Same could be said for some others… (Longstaff).’

‘I could see lots of the dark arts from Athletico Madrid – Trippiers influence is significant.’

‘Alan Shearer should not be allowed to comment on motd when there’s a Newcastle game.

He uses his ‘legend’ status to make his bias sound like fact and the pundits never weigh in for balance. At least Wright talks about Arsenal with a bit of humour.’

‘I didn’t think Newcastle were that good.

Lucky thugs, I thought.’

‘I actually thought it was a really good game yesterday with lots of drama, twists and turns. They were a good side and for the majority of the game we matched them or better. Just 10-15 mins when we seemed to take our foot off the gas cost us. Frank reckons he’s not seen a side play Newcastle as well as we have this season.

I came away gutted we’d lost that but proud of our team.’

‘We just couldn’t cope with Newcastle’s intensity in those 25 minutes after half time, playing two up top and we couldn’t handle WIlson’s pace and movement and with Joelinton dropping deep he was able to control the midfield and cut out the ball into Toney.’

‘We deserved a draw. They are an odious bunch of whingers and cheats. I hope they get humiliated in Europe.’

‘Great first half performance. Wasn’t expecting that but we got at Newcastle. Shame about the VAR and the Toney missed pen. But we deserved that.

Eddie Howe made some really positive changes. Longstaff had a nightmare up against Rico.

We couldn’t ride out that first 15 on the 2nd. And in the end it cost us.

Newcastle have slowly grown that win when you’re not at your best strength. Good side but know how to manage the game. Ref was weak in that regard.

Let them have a party in the corner upon each goal and let Anthony Gordon go walk about with the ball.

Not the reason why we lost but another useless one.’

‘Annoyingly you’ve got to credit Eddie Howe for making changes at HT, something we had no answer to. Overran our midfield and we didn’t change anything to combat it.’

‘I enjoyed the day and the match. I much prefer losing 2-1 to Newcastle than 1-1 to Chester.’

‘Plenty to be positive about despite the result.

Newcastle are easily a top 4 side now and we had them panicking for the last 10 mins.

With more added time I really believe we would have scored again.

Switched off for 15 mins at start of second half, which you can’t do against a team of that quality, but apart from that we matched them.

The future is bright.’

‘We were fighting hard for the draw towards the end, but Newcastle were tough,backed up in that by some poor refereeing decisions.’

‘Think a draw would have been fair but you can’t afford to switch off for 20 mins against a team of that quality.’

‘Howe changed it at half time and we went from extremely comfortable with Raya largely a passenger, to totally overrun, especially in the middle, credit to them for being brave, I think TF needed to make changes 10-15 mins into the 2nd half went it was obvious they were a different side.

Arguably the loudest away fans this season as well.’

‘Joelinton would get into our midfield easily. You could argue Willock would too. They are a class team.’

‘Newcastle have a reputation for being horrible – I can see what everyone means.’

‘Yes they are all about body slams.’

‘Newcastle are a good side with no flair and in other seasons are outside of the top 6. They are also horrible.’

‘With regard to the referee he causes his own problems by giving free kicks to the opposition for soft fouls but gave us very little with their sly fouls. Also allowed Newcastle players to surround him and argue about decisions that went against them. He also should have booked a few more Newcastle players, how can Wilson prevent Raya from attempting to give out an early ball up field and not get booked, again it’s probably down to big teams get more than little teams, it certainly seemed that way today.

As I’ve mentioned on this site before the standard of refereeing in the Premier League is poor this season and at the moment I can’t forsee it improving.’

‘Win some lose some. It was a spirited performance from us. Don’t think we did much wrong. Threw everything at them second half, but not to be. Newcastle are a very good side, quality all over the pitch, they will finish top 4.’

‘I don’t think it was a game we deserved to lose.

Newcastle are a team with quality though. Frustrating result but when luck is against you these teams can pick you off with small moments.’

‘Why do half their fans turn up to games half naked? It isn’t easy on the eye.’

‘They’re a good team. We should’ve capitalised more on our first half domination. Thought we finished the game really well. Thomas went for it. Ah well ….

We’ve just been narrowly beaten by a top 4 side … and as I remind myself often, we’re in the premier league and doing really well! You Bees!’

‘Predictable cheating by the saudi sportwash.’

‘If that’s the third best team in the league, we’re either really good or there’s a huge gap between 2nd and 3rd, They’re only good at losing finals.’

