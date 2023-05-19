Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 4-1 win over Brighton

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 4-1 over Brighton.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd troll / Mackem in the comments desperately looking for some comfort…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Brighton fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Fantastic city. Fantastic people. Couldn’t be happier for the Geordies.’

‘They are toon, not Geordie’s.’

Both teams have exceeded expectations this season and produced a great game tonight. I hope Brighton win their remaining games and Newcastle get Champions League qualification from their final home game.’

‘Wilson, when he’s fit and on form, is an incredible striker.’

‘He had two ACL injuries in the space of three years earlier in his career, all credit to him and great to see him at the World Cup and hopefully Champions League. Can’t believe how cheaply Bournemouth got him from us at Coventry City back in the day : £3 million quid!’

‘Congrats on top-4 Newcastle United and Brighton? I think you’re fine overall, but this is still a good season. No way Leicester City beats you Geordies in St. James Park and again, Eddie Howe should be manager of the year. Congrats on top-4 once again.’

‘From one Magpies fan(Notts County)to my fellow Geordie Magpie fans…Well done lads!!

Great win.

Brilliant fans.

Top players and management.

Can’t wait to see you in the champions League next season!

When I worked in Newcastle the folk up there are so friendly and absolutely love their footy!!’

‘Newcastle we’re just way too strong tonight. Brighton’s defending wasn’t the best, could’ve been more.

Still Brighton have games in hand and tend to recover after getting beaten this season.

Both teams have made huge progress in the league this season with Brighton having achieved it on a 1990’s budget.

Respect.’

‘Newcastle have played well this season

Liverpool haven’t.

That’s why the teams will finish where they deserve to. End of.’

‘Well done Newcastle! Great result both for yourself and the whole Country!’

‘Awesome performance, St James’ is an absolute fortress under Howe. The ref tried his best to give Liverpool some hope there with the ludicrous 8 minutes added time bless him. HTL!’

‘Both teams have had an exceptional season and have been very entertaining throughout the season.

De Zerbi has took the Seagulls to another level this season and Eddie Howe is a quality manager and the Toon army are flying.

What’s really impressive is both these clubs didn’t spend pathetic money on players either.

Good luck to both teams.’

‘Champions League definitely I think. Brilliant performance from Newcastle. Good luck Leicester, you’ll need it.’

‘Looks like Thursday night football for Liverpool next season, league tables do not lie, well done Newcastle on your champions league qualification!’

‘Sunderland fans. That’s how to play with Seagulls.’

‘Well done Newcastle.

Absolutely bizarre (non) selection by De Zerbi but first half you were superb.’

‘Great Newcastle..from a Chelsea fan.’

‘Newcastle should finish 3rd now brilliant for the club and Eddie Howe what a manager.

Brighton should finish 6th and Europa League.

Great season for both clubs.’

‘Cheer up Liverpool fans, I’ve heard Europa League games in Azerbaijan are lovely in December.’

‘A lot of angry Liverpool fans on this Newcastle vs Brighton post?… You might very well finish this top four race at the weekend yourselves… By losing to a very good Villa side!’

‘I remember the days under Ashley, not long ago.

Toon fans must be in cuckoo land.

Champions League now.

Can see summer signings improving the team for next season.

Up and coming team. Like Brighton.’

‘Brighton completely outplayed today. Van Hecke just isn’t good enough to play in the premier league, let alone start away to Newcastle when we are pushing for Europe.

Newcastle thoroughly deserved the win. Mention to Steele too – without him, it would have been at least 8-1.‬’

‘Well played Mags, hope you get the CL spot, from a Chelsea fan.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Thursday 18 May 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Undav 22 OG, Burn 45+4, Wilson 89, Bruno 90+1

Brighton:

Undav 51

Possession was Brighton 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Brighton 8 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Brighton 2 Newcastle 9

Corners were Brighton 1 Newcastle 6

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,122

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 90+5), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Targett 90+5), Almiron (ASM 90+4), Willock (Anderson 61), Isak (Gordon 90+4), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Miley

