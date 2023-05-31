Opinion

Why no points deductions for Liverpool and Manchester United?

This past 2022/23 Premier League season it has become a regular occurrence, especially in the cases of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Matches where one of the stand out features was the behaviour of players and / or manager and coaching staff on the sidelines.

They were by no means the only two Premier League clubs involved, but for sure, Manchester United and Liverpool the ones who rarely seemed to be not making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Whether it was Jurgen Klopp acting up on the touchline or Man U players swarming around the referee, it kept on happening.

The thing is, even then when the likes of Man U and Liverpool were charged by The FA, what is the point?

The FA handing out fines of tens of thousands of fines that are meaningless in comparison to what both players and managers earn these days in the Premier League.

Then we had this big crackdown on Tuesday, The FA announcing they were getting tough when ‘players or coaches commit repeated offences of serious misconduct.’

The only problem is, The FA have restricted this (see below) to only the very lowest levels of non-league football.

I totally agree with them acting on grassroots football BUT why not do it across the board?

Why not include those at the very top and ensure they are an example to all?

I bet that once the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United started getting points deducted, they would magically suddenly improve their appalling behaviour.

This season they both had players who manhandled match officials and yet got zero punishment.

I hope this initiative does work at grassroots level but it does undermine it massively, when clubs at a low level will be getting major punishments, yet then see Man U, Liverpool and other Premier League clubs continue to get the most minimal slap on the wrist.

The FA official announcement – 30 May 2023:

‘The FA will introduce point deductions for teams across the grassroots game from the start of the 2023-24 season if their players or coaches commit repeated offences of serious misconduct.

This landmark development has been approved by the Football Regulatory Authority and ratified by the FA Council, and it is part of our commitment to tackle and address incidents of unacceptable behaviour in the game. The tougher sanctions follow consistent feedback from across grassroots football that player behaviour is a significant issue, and will specifically target offending teams where its participants commit serious misconduct, making clear to clubs that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.

Point deductions will apply to clubs at Step 7 and below of the men’s game, and clubs across Tier 3 and below in the women’s pyramid, which commit cumulative incidents of serious misconduct, such as acts of discrimination and assault or attempted assault, physical contact or attempted physical contact against a match official.

Deductions will range from three to 12 points depending on the number of breaches within 12 months of the team’s first offence and severity of the case(s).

FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: “This is a significant step for grassroots football in England, and clearly outlines our commitment to tackle incidents of serious misconduct. We frequently hear from grassroots participants that player behaviour is a growing issue and we’re determined to change this. So from the start of the 2023-24 season, players and coaches who repeatedly offend will hurt their team by losing points. Unacceptable behaviour towards other players and officials will not be tolerated.

“We hope this proves to be a strong deterrent which helps to improve the culture within the grassroots game. We’re also working with the professional leagues and other stakeholders to tackle poor behaviour in the professional game and will provide an update on this ahead of next season.”

FA senior discipline manager Fraser Williamson added: “We care deeply about ensuring everybody within grassroots football has a good experience and can enjoy the game in a positive environment. We’ve acted on the feedback that we’ve received and it’s great to see this important step come to fruition. Our County FAs work very hard to bring local communities together through the love of football and we hope this will help to make our grassroots game more inclusive and welcoming for all.”

We will continue to work with the wider game and the English football authorities to identify new ways to improve behaviour at every level, and further details will be announced before the start of the 2023-24 season.’

