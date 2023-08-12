News

Allan Saint-Maximin after Al Ahli starring debut – This is top notch when asked about Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin has made his competitive debut for Al Ahli after leaving Newcastle United.

The 26 year old starring as his new side won 3-1 in their opening Saudi Pro League match of the season.

Friday night seeing Al Hazm defeated and Roberto Firmino taking the main headlines with a hat-trick.

However, Allan Saint-Maximin tearing it up at this lower level as well, as I’m guessing most of us assumed would be the case.

After the match, Allan Saint-Maximin was asked about Newcastle United.

No doubt the media hoping for him to come out with something negative, after Eddie Howe and the club made the decision to sell ASM, as well as the money coming into NUFC, it was the far greater impact in terms of helping with FFP that pushed for the transfer to happen.

Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento now added as signings to Sandro Tonali and Yankuba Minteh.

Allan Saint-Maximin had made clear he wanted to stay and fight for his place at Newcastle United but then eventually accepted the move had to happen from the club side of things.

Something that ASM very classily made clear in his post-match interview last night.

Whatever you may think about his strengths and weaknesses as a player, I think surely Newcastle fans are United in their acceptance that Allan Saint-Maximin is a canny lad.

Allan Saint-Maximin asked about Newcastle United after starring in his first competitive Al-Ahli match, a 3-1 win over Al Hazm:

“I love them (Newcastle United and the NUFC fans).

“That’s life you know.

“As I always said, the most important thing is the (Newcastle) fans and the club.

“If the club thought it was the best option (selling ASM) for them, for sure Al Ahli gave me a great opportunity as well, if both parties are happy with that and it can help Newcastle to finish in better position, or to win something this season, I will be very happy.

“For sure, Newcastle United supporters will always stay there (Allan Saint-Maximin pointing to his heart).

“I always feel that about them because they give me everything.

“Without them, I would never have the good fortune to sign for Al Ahli.

“I’m a guy who never forgets and I hope they (Newcastle fans) will never forget what I give to them.”

