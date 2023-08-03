News

Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to Eddie Howe ‘dark times’ comments

It will be the first time since 2019 that Newcastle United have kicked off a season without Allan Saint-Maximin.

Arriving as a 22 year old for just over £16m from Nice, fair to say ASM has always been a talking point these past four years.

In the final analysis, Allan Saint-Maximin divided opinion like few others.

However, what isn’t in dispute is that for certainly the first two seasons he was at St James’ Park, the Frenchman was one of very few things that was a positive during the time Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were both at NUFC.

Referring back to those desperate days, Eddie Howe now saying about Allan Saint-Maximin: ‘During the dark times, he was really a beacon of light at times, when he offered hope for the supporters and everyone connected to the club.’

Despite Eddie Howe having reluctantly made the decision to sell ASM in order to strengthen his squad overall, with the transfer fee giving Newcastle United far greater scope within FFP parameters, the respect is mutual between the pair, with Allan Saint-Maximin reacting to the Howe comments with: ‘Best manager ever. I will never forget you.’

Eddie Howe asked by Sky Sports about the departure of Allan Saint-Maximin:

“What a talent.

“What an incredible player.

“Very unpredictable, in a sense that when he is playing there is an air of excitement when he gets the ball, because you don’t quite know what is going to happen next.

“He has the ability to beat four or five people in one move.

“When you look back at the history of what he has done for Newcastle he has been incredible.

“During the dark times, he was really a beacon of light at times, when he offered hope for the supporters and everyone connected to the club.

“So he is going to be a big miss.

“I think he was popular in the dressing room, very popular with the supporters… and I had a really good relationship with him as well.”

Allan Saint-Maximin reacting to the Eddie Howe comments via his personal social media:

“Best manager ever.

“I will never forget you.

“I wish you all the best and thanks again for all the things you have done for me.

“Newcastle United – Black and White forever.”

