Allan Saint-Maximin epic emotional personal farewell statement to Newcastle fans – Runs far deeper

Allan Saint Maximin has gone.

The 26 year old has played his last game for Newcastle United (at least for now…!).

Allan Saint-Maximin on Saturday morning releasing this cracking personal statement (see below) to the Newcastle United fans.

Late Friday night having brought widespread media coverage that everything was sorted and now Riyad Mahrez had finally been announced, A-Ahli would now be shortly confirming the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Allan Saint-Maximin personal statement to Newcastle United fans via his personal social media – 28 July 2023:

4 years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time. At that moment, I hadn’t realized that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie.

You might think « nice Goodbye message » but the sentiment runs deeper than any words I could say, from the very first months that I met the people of this city, I truly understood them and embraced their unwavering passion, which is why it was so important for me to give my all and if this meant to play injured or even not making statistics, I didn’t give a sh** as long as it would help my team.

Believe me, I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me.

Of course during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it’s just so beautiful. I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it.

A deep thank you to ALL of you, my team mates, the loyal fans, the staff, the Club, etc… I’ve seen all your messages, thank you and even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops. Newcastle is home now, I’ll continue to be your biggest supporter, I’ll watch every game and as long as the club keeps winning I’ll be the happiest man in the world… and for sure you will see me again .

I love you, I love you sincerely, I love you like a Geordie brother. Once a Geordie, always a Geordie.’

All the best in your future career.

Allan Saint-Maximin brought a smile to so many faces in the dark final Ashley and Bruce days, at the time those moments were priceless.

