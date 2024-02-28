Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win at Blackburn

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s dramatic penalty shoot out win at Blackburn Rovers.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics almost totally absent.

Instead, pretty much just about the actual football.

How Newcastle United performed…

A lot to debate in this game.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Blackburn fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘What a great game. As a Blackburn fan, I felt that could have gone either way but it was so enjoyable that the result isn’t too disheartening. Best of luck to Newcastle in the next round!’

‘It was end to end – a great advert for FA Cup football, if only there were more games like this in the Prem League.’

‘Championship a great league ruined by parachute payments. Well done to Blackburn if they take that into the league they’ll stay up.

‘What a great effort from Blackburn. The attitude and motivation of players is half the battle, and can often win games against techincally more able teams. Newcastle worked hard, but they were often hesitant and often didn’t just go for it. Blackburn did just go for it at every opportunity and were a huge threat on the counter attack. Good luck for the rest of the season. Play like that.‘

‘Newcastle dream of first trophy since 1955 is still alive. But for how long?’

‘What about the Inter Cities Fairs Cup in 69, or did I dream that one. It would be the Toons first major domestic trophy and it has been far too long a wait for a club like Newcastle.

Let’s be honest though they are going to have to be a lot lot lot better than this to stand a chance.’

‘Until they face City or Liverpool. Clean sweep for those two this season.’

‘Really Good game of Football, both Goalkeepers in the 120 minutes were brilliant both keeping their teams in it, but that Danny Murphy was talking drivel, saying the players should have done better when the Goalkeepers pulled off great saves, say it as it is Great saves, not bad finishing.

Well Done to both sides and both sets of supporters.’

‘Danny Murphy is in the same league as Jenas, Cole and a number of others. Appalling pundits.’

‘Thought Danny Murphy’s comment that they should have played on after a clear foul was particularly ridiculous. The other Murphy- the one NUFC started- wasn’t too good either.’

‘Penalties are a lottery and tonight Newcastle won this lottery. Well played Rovers, unlucky to go out.’

‘Watching as a neutral, that was a terrific cup tie. Expected more from Newcastle and hard to pick between the two overall. Blackburn will be disappointed but did themselves proud.’

‘I might start watching Championship and League 1 football more often, more thrilling than the Premier League at times.’

‘Premier League is a complete bore fest.’

‘Real old fashioned cup tie – great stuff for 120 minutes plus!!! Well done both teams!!’

‘Great advert for the FA Cup – and English Football!’

‘Saudi Castle are not a good advert for English football.’

‘What about Dubai City? Glazers United? or Levy Spurs?’

‘I would stop using all Saudi oil products if I was you? Stop filling up your car with petrol and oh, turn off the central heating thats keeping you and your family warm over these cold winter months? No? Thought not.’

‘They field more English players – by far – than any other Premier league team. And local players. Longstaff, Burn, Anderson and Miley are all local lads. Although Murphy is not from the area, his parents were born there and NUFC was his boyhood team. So, regardless of ownership, yes they are. A rare thing in the Premier League.’

‘Indeed.

Seven of the starting 11 were English and four of the five subs used were English.’

‘Newcastle just about edged it on quality but fair play to Blackburn who have done themselves and the Championship proud.’

‘What quality? That was all Dubravka.’

‘QUALITY….. we’re you watching the right match, passes going astray, scoring chances missed .. For large parts of this game Blackburn looked the Premier League team.’

‘Fantastic match.

Proper football on terrestrial TV for a change.

Both clubs were a credit to their supporters, to their club and to this competition.

Well attended and both sets of matchgoers in fine voice.’

‘I have a short statement that I would like to read out.

Statement begins:

“Phew.”

Statement ends.’

‘Great game. Im a Man Utd fan but this was really enjoyable to watch. The FA cup is fantastic no matter who is playing.’

‘Always a pleasure to host the Toon in town, great fans with a real passion for the game. Hope you all had a grand day out and a safe trip back (and a home draw next round).

Every single lad in blue and white did us proud tonight, front to back, starter and sub, couldn’t ask for more from them. Great cup tie, great effort, although Newcastle did make us look good at times.

Up the Rovers!’

‘Agreed a cracking Cuptie and if it wasn’t to Linekers liking I suggest he does us all a favour and retire now !

Good luck to Newcastle in next round and hope Rovers can steer themselves clear of the drop zone and build for next season.’

‘Safe journey home lads, hope the next draw is kind and at home for yous.’

‘Fantastic effort from Blackburn Rovers. Hopefully, this loss will not affect them going forward. Congratulations, Newcastle. Without a domestic trophy since 1955, I would not begrudge this historic club the chance to parade the FA Cup. Good luck to them. Thanks BBC, especially one and all at BBC Radio Lancashire for great coverage. All the best.’

‘Where is the penalty kick keeper rule?

“ When the ball is kicked, the defending goalkeeper must have at least part of one foot touching, in line with, or behind, the goal line.”’

‘Blackburn did themselves pride and made Newcastle sweat all the way to the last kick of penalty shoutout.

In fairness they didn’t deserve to lose.’

‘Just arrived home from the game.A great advert for FA cup football and the underdogs nearly pulled off a shock win. Blackburn played extremely well and I hope they they now progress in the league and challenge for promotion next season. A great atmosphere with Newcastle bringing almost 8000 fans. Safe journey.’

‘As a rovers fans I’m not too disheartened as we played really well. Even game and both teams missed chances. Pens could’ve gone either way. Well done Newcastle. Hope you go all the way.’

‘As a Wolves neutral I’m glad I chose to watch the Blackburn v Newcastle match out of the three tonight. What a great game! Blackburn just didn’t give up for a minute… like a Rottweiler with it’s teeth into an old boot. Would hope our game against Brighton tonight will be as entertaining but I can’t see it somehow.’

‘Advance scouting for Saturday?

There was a time this season when we were confident of destroying anyone at home, but sadly that went down quicker than Pope, Joelinton and Wilson.

We’re building back to something that looks not TOO far from full strength, but not there yet, still have half-fit and eggshells/cotton wool players, and I fear Saturday could be tricky.’

‘Not a toon fan but i have to say the Blackburn keeper was off his line for all the penalties.’

‘Was a great game for the beeb to choose.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports