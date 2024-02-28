Opinion

Dubravka saves the day – Blackburn Rovers 1 Newcastle United 1 (NUFC win 4-3 on penalties)

A win is a win.

We made it hard for ourselves against an energetic and determined Blackburn Rovers, who belied their lowly position in the Championship and tested United to the limit with swift attacks. That both keepers deserved to be named man of the match is a clue to the battle played out at Ewood Park.

Rovers were the better team in a first half that was low on chances. We edged the second half and were more dominant in extra time, though still reliant on Marton Dubravka to rescue us in an elongated duel with Szmodics that went all the way to penalties.

If a shoot-out is a lottery, our luck has changed big time since the galling exit from the League Cup at Stamford Bridge 10 weeks ago.

Five changes to the starting line-up compared with the team trounced by Arsenal was a bold move by Eddie Howe. Yes, he has swapped the entire XI for the next game more than once since becoming head coach, though not for a must-win match only three days after another extremely important fixture.

The kick-off was put back 15 minutes to 8pm after spectators struggled to enter the ground. BBC TV blamed the away fans, though the live pictures showed a Darwen End far fuller than the home sections at 7.45. And Radio Newcastle reported there had been access problems at Blackburn’s 4th round tie when Wrexham were the visitors.

While the delay might have been unexpected, the resting of Botman and Miley was not. Karius, Livramento and Almiron were also left out. A first start for Willock since November 11 added much-needed pace to midfield. The hope was that Gordon and Murphy would be more capable of supporting Isak than his teammates had been at the Emirates, while Lascelles wore the captain’s armband.

And this time, hope was not immediately misplaced. We looked as though we meant business against a team who had won only one of their previous 13 Championship matches. The precision that marks United’s best days was missing in the early exchanges, however, with Isak miscontrolling a sweeping pass from Guimaraes after seven minutes. A first corner on 11 minutes came to nothing when a Guimaraes shot was blocked. The referee then showed his inability to see a foul five yards in front of his nose, with United the beneficiaries, but again a loose pass wasted a decent opening.

Rovers hit back, though their fans didn’t help when they threw a few tennis balls onto the pitch on 14 minutes in protest at 14 years of ownership by the Venky family. Compared with recent Bundesliga demonstrations, it was less than impressive.

Referee Gillett, operating without VAR, issued the first yellow card on 19 minutes for a blatant shirt-pull that stopped Murphy breaking through midfield. Two minutes later, Gordon won a free kick four yards in from the left corner flag and this time Trippier whipped it in direct but too high. Midway through the first half, Blackburn’s keeper had not been tested. Neither, though, had Martin Dubravka. For neutrals, this was not a great watch.

Murphy won a corner on the right on 26 minutes, from which we held possession for 30 seconds, again to no effect. Blackburn then broke and the dangerous Szmodics, with five FA Cup goals already this season, fired into the side netting at the near post.

Gordon cut in from the left and was fouled by Szmodics. We played the free kick short and didn’t spread the ball enough to do anything with it. Then Schar gave Longstaff a hospital pass in midfield and Martin Dubravka made an excellent low save from a deflected shot. The corner was pulled back to Szmodics, who shot straight at Dubravka from 25 yards.

That spurred United into more meaningful action and Longstaff fired in a shot from an acute angle eight yards out that Pears blocked for a corner. As before, a Blackburn head reached it first. We had taken more than half an hour to look dangerous, a big improvement on Saturday but less than the team or the Toon Army would have wanted.

Guimaraes was trying to pull the strings, Isak and Gordon switched roles and Murphy was breaking with intent. Rovers defended stoutly though and loose passing was still hindering United’s efforts.

Isak showed his dancefloor skills to beat three players on the touchline, unfortunately in his own half, before being clumsily blocked. Blackburn responded and Szmodics again tested Marton Dubravka, who was the busier keeper as half-time approached.

Howe’s interval team talk would presumably have been easier than last Saturday’s. “Work the ball faster and stretch the play” might have been the gist. The question was whether his team, having been largely laboured and ineffective, could respond.

There were no United substitutions at half-time, though Sigurdsson replaced the injured Gallager for Rovers, with Szmodics moving more central.

Rovers easily cleared a free kick 35 yards out in our first promising attack of the second half. They then countered and Buckley tested Dubravka low to his right after neat build-up play involving Szmodics. The referee ignored a blatant block on Isak as our Swede broke clear on the right. Gillett’s performance was almost as annoying as Danny Murphy’s blinkered comments on the BBC TV coverage. Time to reach for the mute button as the first hour ended.

United were still lacking width and pace. When they did threaten to penetrate, a Blackburn body blocked the ball. Our first corner of the second half led to a mad scramble inside the six-yard box after Lascelles powered a header towards the net. Two further attempts were blocked before the ball was cleared. On 62 minutes Isak, Murphy and Willock were replaced by Barnes, Miley and Almiron. A minute later Moran, Buckley and Dolan made way for Markanday, Garrett and Ayari to refresh the hard-working Rovers midfield.

Longstaff put Gordon clean through just inside the Rovers half on 68 minutes and he advanced with purpose until shooting straight into the keeper’s spread body. The best chance of the game so far. From the corner, Longstaff made an excellent run to the near post but headed narrowly wide. A minute later Trippier put Almiron away on our right and he pulled the ball across for Gordon to finish with a low first-time shot through a defender’s legs and beyond the unsighted Pears. On the second half performance we deserved it. Overall we did not.

Koumetio almost immediately replaced McFadzean. Rovers broke and Gillett missed a bit of basketball from Schar. Perhaps the referee was playing advantage, though that was almost certainly giving him undue credit.

The goal energised United, who suddenly looked as though they were outnumbering their opponents. Barnes did well to win a corner on the left and with no Gallagher to dominate the box we had more hope but Trippier’s dead ball was still cleared.

Two minutes later, on 78 minutes, we let in Rovers on our right when Lascelles misjudged a throw, Koumetio smashed the ball against Dubravka’s bar via a touch from the keeper and Szmodics fired in the rebound. The most biased United fan would have to say it was fair on the balance of the game so far.

Gordon and Almiron combined on the right after 83 minutes but the cross was cleared for another corner as Barnes stayed out wide rather than bursting towards the six-yard box. The corner count was one part of the game we were dominating; the only part.

Trippier played a wayward backpass that allowed Szmodics to avoid Lascelles and again test Dubravka, who was up to the task.

The referee’s incompetence helped us for the fourth or fifth time when he penalised Rovers for an excellent tackle on Longstaff as stoppage time approached. Almiron was looking by far our most likely source of a winner, though Blackburn came closest to settling the tie when Dubravka was forced to knee away a deflected Ayari shot in the 93rd minute.

The game went to extra time and there could not have been much confidence among the Newcastle fans. Livramento replaced Trippier and immediately broke into the Rovers box but was crowded out.

A swift five-man attack from our own box led to Barnes being put through by Gordon on the left but his shot lacked conviction and was deflected for a corner that came to nothing. Livramento was finding space on the other flank as we penned in the hosts without making a clear chance. Desperate to avoid a penalty shoot-out, we were playing three at the back. Livramento earned another corner, this time taken by Guimaraes, whose effort was no better than most of Trippier’s.

Lascelles was booked for refusing to release Sigurdsson from a bear hug on halfway and the fear was that our centre-half was blowing a bit hard.

In the 13th minute of extra time Gordon was gifted the ball six yards out but shot straight at Pears, who then diverted the rebound when Longstaff looked certain to score. Gordon took the next corner from the right and a diving Barnes header at the near post was pushed away by Pears, who late in the match was playing a blinder. Of the three United players to take corners, Gordon looked the best and from his second attempt, hit beyond the far post, Burn headed narrowly over.

The second half of extra time started with United on the front foot. Rovers resisted and replied, then Miley won a corner on the left. It was taken short and Gordon’s curling shot from the edge of the box was straight at Pears. In the 21st minute of extra time Gordon skipped through on the right and Guimaraes beat the keeper but not a defender on the line. Would VAR have looked at a possible handball? Barnes sliced the rebound horribly wide. With the game wide open, Martin Dubravka made another great save, inevitably from Szmodics.

United were belatedly showing their class and Barnes went close with a fierce 25-yarder, by far his best work so far. Anderson replaced Miley with five minutes remaining. Neither team looked likely to conjure a final chance until a weak Longstaff tackle on halfway cost United possession and he hauled down his opponent. An inevitable booking. Thankfully for the much-maligned midfielder, the free kick came to nothing.

A penalty shootout. What caused misery at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, December 19 and seemed to derail our season.

The kicks were taken in front of the Darwen End after we won the first toss. Squeaky backside time. We won the second toss for first strike, which Schar rolled ever so gently into the left corner of Pears’ net as the keeper went the other way.

Szmodics took the first for Rovers, despite a tweaked groin muscle, and fired too close to Dubravka, who blocked it falling to his right. Advantage United.

Barnes took our second and it was a poor effort, in keeping with nearly all his work of the past hour. Pears pushed it away to his right.

Brittain tucked his low into Dubravka’s right corner. Advantage over at 1-

Guimaraes took our third and fired it straight down the middle, after almost stopping his run-up to unbalance Pears.

Sigurdsson smashed his with precision to the keeper’s right. 2-2.

Anderson took our fourth after barely touching the ball. He fired home with confidence into the corner to Pears’ right as the keeper went close to reaching it.

Ayari, on loan from Brighton, showed coolness personified, skipping in his run up and sending Dubravka the wrong way. 3-3.

Gordon took our fifth, having missed two gilt-edged chances in open play, and hit it straight down the middle. Thankfully, Pears dived out of the way.

Hyam, Blackburn’s captain, had to score to keep the tie alive. He couldn’t.

Martin Dubravka dived full length to his right and pushed the ball onto the post and away. United won 4-3 on penalties.

Who doesn’t love a shoot-out!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports