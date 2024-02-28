Match Reports

A cast of weird and wonderful nutters populating the place and dying to talk to me

So, as I was saying, I had a nice weekend that was very nearly ruined by Newcastle United following the miserable performance at the Emirates, but I didn’t let it get me down.

The loss to Arsenal was entirely relative to how it set us up for this, the most important match of the week.

Come through this and we could commence a recovery up the league, knowing we have the carrot of being a game from Wembley.

The weakness of the performance in London had me checking Blackburn out and I found a side four points above the Championship relegation zone, winless under their new manager and in a right old state with their owner’s finances (ironic perhaps to those who will remember their previous owner bankrolling them to the Premier League title, back when that kind of behaviour was allowed). Surely they wanted nowt to do with the FA Cup, this should be straightforward enough.

It might be the passage of time, but I remember a few decent nights out in Blackburn, when I made this trip back in their PL heyday.

On arrival in Lancashire though, I found that half of the pubs were boarded up and the other half should have been, with a cast of weird and wonderful nutters populating the place and dying to talk to me.

We decided to head to Ewood early and check out the old away haunt of the Fenhurst but the queue for that was insane. Not to worry, Blackburn had set up a nice little fanzone outside the ground, which was basically a couple of beer wagons in the freezing cold, accompanied by a solid soundtrack of Geordie / NUFC tunes.

We headed into the ground for a last beer, which soon turned into a couple as the kick off got shunted back 15 minutes due to people not being able to get in. When I went through the turnstile I feared the worst as I got a red light but straightening the ticket out and giving it a couple of tries did the trick. I think the persecution factor of this ID check business has got into people’s heads, as I heard a couple of stories of people marching off to the ticket check section at the first sign of a red light.

Anyway, finally the game got started and the hopes for United to show the gulf in class started to erode. It felt like we were utterly dominant in possession, with zero end product. Like Saturday, there didn’t seem to be a serious effort on goal in the first half, but unlike Saturday this was not Champions League level opposition.

Blackburn were happy to sit deep and allow these non-attacks to fizzle out, while exploiting the same old weakness as everyone else does by murdering United on the counter attack. Almost all of the chances were theirs, with Szmodics hitting the side netting before Dubravka produced a magnificent save when Dolan drove a shot in from a tight angle. Diving full length, Dubravka managed to stop the original goal-bound shot and push the ball away from Szmodics waiting at the back post.

The Slovakian was having an impressive night, a fact that was to prove critical. Sean Longstaff was absolutely not though, and his weak attempt to take a Lascelles pass saw Blackburn easily pick his pocket and set Szmodics away again, Dubravka getting a hand out to push it over the bar this time. That Szmodics looked lively, a bit of a standout in Blackburn’s season with 20+ goals already, you sense we’ll be seeing him again next season in some Premier League shirt.

Goalless at half time the mood was a little bit punctured as thoughts started to creep in that this had the look of a cup upset about it.

The second half had a bit more impetus as United seemed to realise that there was a lot at stake here and tried a bit harder to break down that low press. Trippier’s corner was headed goalwards by Lascelles but blocked on the line, sparking the sort of goalmouth scramble that should end in the net, but saw a string of blocks, misses and failures to convert from Longstaff, Bruno and God knows who from the players lined up on the penalty spot. The feeling this wasn’t to be our night increased horribly.

The game changed up a notch on the hour as Howe made some substitutions that had a positive effect. The returns of Isak and Willock continued to be managed with an early withdrawal, as well as the departure for the largely ineffective Murphy. On came Miley, Barnes and crucially Almiron, who looked lively and full of running , proving to be both out main attacking outlet and main proponent of the high press.

Finally, the breakthrough came on 70 minutes as Miggy steamed onto a ball over the top on the right and destroyed his marker, before squaring for Gordon to sweep home. Relief, as this felt decisive, having weathered the storm United had snuck ahead. Just close it out.

The lead lasted for eight minutes.

It felt like this game combined one of last season’s problems, in the failure to break down a low block, with the current problem: conceding stupid goals off the back of individual errors. This error could have been one of Longstaff’s careless losses of possession, or Schar returning the ball to Blackburn in a dangerous position, but it was Lascelles who was guilty on this occasion, completely messing up an attempt at a straightforward clearing header and letting Markanday advance and shoot. Dubravka made probably his best save yet to deflect the effort onto the bar, but of course Szmodics was there to knock in the rebound. Extra time beckoned and my chances of getting a couple of pints before last orders evaporated. Really bad sportsmanship Blackburn.

You felt like Newcastle needed to win it in extra time but chances went horribly begging. Gordon latched onto a loose ball in the box only for the keeper to produce an incredible save, then Bruno managed to find a defender on the line when the goal was begging. Barnes attempt at following up was horribly miscued and penalties beckoned.

Lascelles atoned to some extent for his error by winning the toss and getting the pennas in front of the away end. Schar stepped up first and epitomised cool as he steered it into the corner with the keeper sent the other way. Szmodics then stepped up for Blackburn and Dubravka decided he’d had enough of him, settling nerves with a fine save. This advantage was promptly wasted by Barnes, whose effort was beaten out by Pears.

Annoyingly, Blackburn then started scoring their penalties, as my nerves turned to mashed potato in the jittery Darwen end. United were admirably stoic though, as Bruno, Anderson and Gordon all despatched their kicks with ease. It came down to the final pen of the regulation five apiece, with Rovers captain Dominic Hyam stepping up to find the corner. Dubravka guessed right and dived full length to knock the match ball away and the Newcastle ball into the quarter-final draw. Relief.

The explosion in the away end was a bit special, as the uncharted territory of an FA Cup win on penalties was experienced by all lucky (?) enough to be there. It was a long walk back to Blackburn town centre in the cold for stop overs like me but it would have felt a hell of a lot longer if the cup run was over and the season in tatters.

Make no mistake though, things still look alarmingly below par. Mistakes are still there and creativity is lacking, with the midfield easily bypassed. Hopefully Willock’s return to fitness and the welcome reappearance of Anderson will see options that ease this from now, but bloody hell we miss Joelinton.

I said after the Arsenal surrender that this game would define how that looked in hindsight. Get through and it was still a good week, with the Emirates horror show one we could move on from. Lose and things could go toxic.

We did indeed get through but the manner was not one to instil confidence. I would change it up a bit to say that any sort of win against Wolverhampton would make this week seem a positive one in hindsight, as it would arrest our slide down the Premier League to complement the progress in the cup.

The cup though, thankfully remains the big show in town. As I write this we can enjoy the relief of progress and hope that some of the big sides playing tonight experience slip ups before a quarter final draw that promises to recreate the tension of the shoot out.

At this stage, all we can hope for is that elusive home draw, even if it does deliver one of the more ominous opponents. If we were to get luckier, Wembley beckons for the second season in a row and we’d all take that. The prospect of a semi-final would really help keep the faith as we attempt to wring something from a fading league season.

In summary, the job in any cup tie is to make sure you’re still in it after the game. To that extent its job done here, but perhaps more questions than answers ahead of the run in.

Feels strange to be leaving this old haunt for what may be the last time in a long while, given the situation at Blackburn, but after some of my past experiences here, I’ll take this one as a positive. Onwards.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports