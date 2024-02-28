Opinion

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens) – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey’ to give us his match ratings and player comments after Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens).

Overall, it’s a relief to make it through to the last eight.

We made heavy weather of a Blackburn side only four points above the Championship drop zone and without a win in their last four league games.

Still, this is the FA Cup and upsets do happen.

Just ask Bournemouth, themselves succumbing to a Championship side last night.

Dubravka – 9

From zero to hero.

After his Man Utd antics, is he now finally off the naughty step?

Last night’s performance certainly went a long way to shake off the stigma attached to being the only Newcastle United player to have won the League Cup. Made some very good saves during the match, was unlucky with their goal and was our penalty shoot-out hero.

Kieran Trippier – 6

Thought his delivery was poor time and again and yet we still persist with him taking every set-piece.

Otherwise looked okay, despite the constant baiting from the home fans, presumably because of his Burnley connections?

Dan Burn -7

Steady performance.

Did well, without setting the heather alight.

Fabian Schar – 7

I thought he looked out of sorts and certainly not at his best.

His distribution was poor and was lucky to have escaped a yellow card for deliberate handball when Szmodics looked to have outwitted him.

Stepped up first in the shootout and scored with aplomb, which gets him out of gaol slightly.

Jamal Lascelles -6

Over the 120 minutes, I thought he was marginally better than Schar, but the mistake that led to their goal was basic and he needed to ‘take one for the team’ in extra time when caught out.

Joe Willock – 5

Looked leggy and off the pace.

Didn’t contribute in the way we know he can.

Not surprising given how little game time he has. Hooked just after the hour and it wasn’t a surprise.

Bruno Guimaraes -7

Our best midfielder but having to compensate for below par performances from the other two makes him less much effective.

Pushing him further up the pitch exposes us even more.

He never stopped running but should have wrapped it up near the end of extra time.

Wasn’t keen on his penalty technique but he scored all the same.

Sean Longstaff – 4

Really poor performance.

Looks unfit, as if he’s carrying a knock.

Passing was wayward and can Eddie get him a longer stud as he seems incapable of staying on his feet when pressured.

Missed a big, big chance in the first period of extra time.

Jacob Murphy -4

Offered nothing and seems to have reverted to the Jacob Murphy we’d been accustomed to seeing under Bruce and in the early part of Eddie’s tenure.

I’m surprised he lasted an hour before being hooked.

Alexander Isak – 6

A bit like Willock, our impeccable Swede looked off the pace and was bullied too much for my liking.

Is this an indicator of an underlying injury problem that isn’t going away and which makes him appear less robust?

Whilst he didn’t offer a great deal, he wasn’t given much support from a poor midfield and down our right.

Anthony Gordon – 9

MOTM even if I am biased in favour of Flash over the Slovakian in goal.

Gordon has oodles of energy, despite the schedule he’s had.

Tireless running, switched from the left to lead the line after Isak was replaced and got the goal that put us ahead. He also stepped up in the penalty shoot-out.

Only downside to his evening was that he missed a big chance in extra time and shortly before scoring, should have squared the ball to our little Paraguayan. Those indiscretions takes the sheen off his performance just a tad.

SUBS:

Lewis Miley – 6

Never got into the game. Hooked deliberately, I assume to get Elliot Anderson on for the penalties?

Harvey Barnes – 6

A bit like Miley, didn’t impose himself and looked a bit lost.

Should have showed more composure late on after Bruno’s shot was parried but he snatched at the chance, and we limped to the shootout.

I had 100% belief as he stepped up to take his penalty and I’d back him again but the pressure clearly got to him last night.

He’ll be relieved this morning that everyone else put theirs away.

Miggy Almiron – 7

Miggy looked lively and full of energy and caused Blackburn more problems down their left in the last half hour of normal time than Murphy did in the first hour.

Gordon should have played him in shortly before he assisted Flash for the goal.

Tino Livramento – 7

Loved his surging runs and despite only coming on in extra time, imposed himself and got stuck in.

Playing in his regular position helps.

Elliot Anderson – 8

Okay, I’m maybe being generous with this one, given he was only on the park for four minutes.

However, after being laid up for so long, to come on and take responsibility for one of our penalties like he did, showed a huge amount of courage.

This tactic backfired in the Euros for Gormless Gareth but Eddie got it spot on.

Well done Elliot and welcome back!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports