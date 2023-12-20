News

Police hunt pitch invader Chelsea fan – Might just have caught him if steward hadn’t helped him

The Metropolitan Police are now hunting the Chelsea fan who got on the pitch and confronted Martin Dubravka.

Very reminiscent of the shameful incident at Elland Road, when a Leeds United fan earlier this year did the same with Eddie Howe, that Leeds fan quickly apprehended and charged, ending up in jail when the case came to court.

Last night, the Chelsea fan brushed past a steward after the equaliser went in, confronted Dubravka, then strolled back to where he had came from and unbelievably was helped back into the home end to his seat, by the same steward.

If only Chelsea had informed their stewards that actually fans aren’t allowed to wander onto the pitch and confront visiting players…

The whole thing was an absolute disgrace.

The embarrassing Chelsea fan who went on the pitch, breaking the law and the stadium rules by doing so.

The Chelsea steward who then let him walk on to the pitch to confront Dubravka and he (the steward) didn’t even follow the fan onto the pitch to grab him.

The Chelsea steward then helping the fan back to his seat instead of grabbing him.

Then when you looked, it was difficult to spot any other Chelsea stewards or Police in the vicinity.

Remember, this is where the visitors’ goal is, in a high profile tense match with Chelsea desperately looking for an equaliser.

I think Chelsea could be in big trouble over this, or at least they should be. To have so little security in such a high risk area AND then the steward who is there, clearly totally untrained and not knowing what his job actually was.

As for the Chelsea fan, here’s hoping for swift justice and sitting in his prison cell by the time the semi-final comes around, along with a lifetime ban, unless Chelsea abdicate that responsibility as well.

BBC Sport report – 20 December 2023:

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident at Stamford Bridge in which a fan confronted Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The fan appeared to push Dubravka on the pitch in the aftermath of Chelsea’s injury-time equaliser on Tuesday.

Stewards ushered the fan away but lengthy discussions between referee Jarred Gillett and Chelsea security staff followed before the penalty shootout.

No arrests have been made as yet.

Chelsea won the EFL quarter-final tie on penalties after the game had finished 1-1, with Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie unable to convert for Newcastle.

Speaking after the game, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “We need to be careful. The fans need to be careful with this type of thing because it’s a thing that can put in danger the players.

“I’m disappointed. I don’t agree with this type of thing that happened here in Stamford Bridge and in other stadiums in England or around the world. It’s always disappointing with this type of thing because it’s dangerous.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

