Absolutely loving this from Kieran Trippier – An absolute credit to Newcastle United

Kieran Trippier is the best right-back I have ever seen play for Newcastle United, having watched us since the 1970s onwards.

Kieran Trippier is one of the best leaders I have ever seen in black and white and a brilliant example to all of our players, especially the younger ones.

Kieran Trippier is absolutely committed to Newcastle United, showing this even more last night at Stamford Bridge than perhaps at any other time since he arrived at St James’ Park 23 months ago.

Yet some Newcastle United fans see the acceptable reaction to the above, is to send abuse his way.

Kieran Trippier had started every single Premier League match for the past 19 months and all six Champions League games, before suspension ruled him out of the win over Fulham on Saturday. During that run of matches he also was part on the England squad that played at the Qatar World Cup and has also been part of every other England get together in that time, apart from maybe one I think when he was carrying a knock, if I remember correctly.

He is a brilliant player and character and as Newcastle United fans we are very very lucky to have him.

Yet some ‘supporters’ think a totally committed player who has given everything he could, that if he makes mistakes and/or his performances dip below his usual levels, then it is ok to turn on him.

Well, it isn’t.

Kieran Trippier was forced off through injury against AC Milan last Wednesday, the score at 1-1 and an all or nothing game that would decide a Champions League last 16 spot.

In his 54 Premier League starts last season and this one, Kieran Trippier hardly ever leaves the pitch early, if it does it is usually very very late on when Eddie Howe is making a number of later subs to help see out the game. In those 54 PL starts, Kieran Trippier when subbed off, has missed a grand total of 117 minutes of those 54 x 90 minutes.

So pretty safe to say that in that biggest game of the season against AC Milan, neither Eddie Howe nor Kieran Trippier himself, wanted to come off the pitch, clearly there was no other option due to injury.

Yet the next game he is eligible to play, there he is only six days later making himself available for this game at Chelsea.

Some shocking refereeing has allowed / encouraged Chelsea to foul at will, Emil Krafth one of those repeatedly targeted, finally finished off just before half-time thanks to a nasty cowardly challenge from Colwill that yet again saw the referee fail to book a Chelsea player.

My guess is that if he could avoid it, Eddie Howe didn’t want to put Kieran Trippier on at all, apart from maybe very late on to help see out the game. Krafth had done well and if not for injury I couldn’t see any need to replace him.

Kieran Trippier as usual though stepped up, even though I’m pretty certain he wasn’t 100%, indeed like many others last night who were willing to do what they could despite not fully fit.

I have seen a lot of rewriting of history, as is so often the case in these instances. Yes, Kieran Trippier was badly at fault for the equaliser, BUT he had played decent to good before that point. Yet the haters will say another shocking performance or other such nonsense. It wasn’t, it was a late mistake that proved costly. Also, whilst I think Dubravka did well last night, I do also think that he could have done better as well. It was a difficult ball when played in from the right across goal and Kieran Trippier no doubt caught in two minds, try and put it out for what would be a late corner and potentially gift Chelsea one last opportunity to try and score with two minutes remaining, or head it back to the keeper? Trippier chose the brave option but badly executed it. He was at fault of course, however, I think every chance that if Pope had been in goal he would have been alert and proactive, every chance he would have read the potential danger and then once Trippier had made that decision, Pope would have been on the move to try and grab the aimed defensive header, or at very least then be making it far more difficult for Mudryk to score with far less goal to aim at. Instead, Dubravka was frozen, making what I thought was a poor effort to save the shot.

Anyway, what I find even worse, far worse, is the reaction by what feels like a sizeable minority of fans, to the penalty miss.

How anybody can be blamed for missing a penalty is beyond me, especially in a shoot-out like last night. Unless maybe one of those instances where a penalty taker does something ridiculous and over elaborate and contributes to his fail.

That wasn’t Kieran Trippier.

Callum Wilson, the regular penalty taker, steps up first and scores.

Kieran Trippier takes responsibility with the next one and puts his past the post.

Bruno scores the third, Matt Ritchie has his saved and we are out.

Tough to take but every single penalty shoot-out ends at some point because one or more players doesn’t score. It really is that simple.

In the infamous England fails in penalty shoot-outs, I never never blamed those who missed, instead I blamed some of the experienced players on occasions where they refused to step up and take responsibility.

So for me, full credit to all four (I don’t know who was due to take the fifth) who took the NUFC penalties last night, whether they scored or didn’t.

The fans going over the top with Kieran Trippier with their criticism, especially on the penalty, many of them saying well obviously Kieran Trippier shouldn’t have taken one, due to his error for the equaliser, pointing also to the late errors at Everton and not having a great game at Spurs.

Well the only non-defenders left as penalty takers were Longstaff, Miggy and Miley. My assumption is Longstaff was down for the other one, so if not Kieran Trippier, then you are looking at Almiron, who I am pretty sure most fans don’t see as a great penalty option, or Lewis Miley. No doubt some idiots would have been happy for all that pressure to have been piled on a 17 year old, rather than an experienced 33 year old England international who was willing to put his neck on the line.

Kieran Trippier missed BUT he didn’t fail in my eyes.

He did what he does in every match, he tries his level best and normally that level best turns out to be excellent. Last night and in a few other matches maybe he hasn’t been at those levels, although against AC Milan I thought he was very good.

Bottom line for me is that Kieran Trippier has given us so much and now time to give that back to him, as supporters.

I remember it getting very similar to this earlier this season with Bruno, when he wasn’t at his best. Some shameful comments flying about from some fans, even questioning his commitment!!!

If after watching Kieran Trippier play these last couple of years, your immediate reaction is to slaughter Trippier rather than wanting to put your arm around his shoulders, then I think you should be looking at yourself in the mirror.

Kieran Trippier deserves better.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

Confirmed Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports