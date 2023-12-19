Opinion

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘Another night of heartache.

The second half was backs to the wall and a bit of a stressful watch but we defended so well and I thought we’d done enough…

The players once again gave everything defending a one goal lead for so long and again with no attacking subs to help us out they just kept on going.

I said it last time and I’ll say it again, nothing to gain by piling in on Trippier.

Let’s stick together and look forward to Saturday and hopefully a good result at Luton.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Am absolutely gutted.

On the tube back to King’s Cross and even a Burger King isn’t going to sweeten this baby.

Just sick sick sick.

Obviously a lot of the finger pointing will head in Trippier’s direction, however, this lad has installed a mentality into my club that will serve us well in the years to come.

On the plus side, tomorrow when I wake up after this defeat…

Firsty, nice guy Eddie is our manager.

Secondly, I won’t wake up with Michael Beale as our manager… and even if we did, I wouldn’t be washing down the news with blue panda pop.’

Jamie Smith:

‘This is ridiculous.

After the heartache of Paris and the gut punch at home to Milan, another promising avenue closes up in unbelievably sickening fashion.

The injury situation is becoming impossible, resulting in another example of Trippier’s head not being right but him being needed on the field.

He won’t hide but surely the lad could do with a spell focussing on whatever’s going on.

Gordon and Krafth off, Joelinton and Schar missing and I’m now desperately hoping Botman’s withdrawal was managing his comeback and not another setback.

The Sunderland game now takes on added impetus it didn’t need.

The FA Cup becomes our only hope, I hope to Christ we don’t burn our chances exhausting everyone in a fruitless attempt to get something at Anfield.

Hoping Liverpool win tomorrow night for the consolation that their presence would likely have denied us the cup.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Gut wrenching. Galling. Just awful.

I’m sat here feeling absolutely shattered and yet I should have seen it coming.

When you sign up to support Newcastle United, they should warn you that it’ll condemn you to a lifetime of disappointment.

92 minutes on the clock and we cannot see it out. Again.

So much so that it feels like groundhog day.

Two minutes from consecutive League Cup semi finals and disaster strikes.

Why on earth they had Trippier down to take a penalty after that, goodness only knows.

I can only imagine they thought it would offer him a Stuart Pearce like moment of redemption but it backfired big time.

I’d issue him a sick note and tell him to report back in the new year.

His head must be all over the place after that and you know what, the lad doesn’t deserve any pelters, but they’ll be coming, as sure as night follows day.

He’ll get none from me. He’s been a fantastic signing, the epitome of how the club has been re-born after CAshley nearly did for us.’

David Punton:

‘What a horrible way to lose.

It’s a lottery on the penalties and we’ve fluffed it.

One of those ones where we snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Whether we are burnt out or not, trying to sit on a slender goal lead is a dangerous game.

We almost got away with it – but at this level, almost doesn’t cut it.

So it’s the home side who levelled to force the shootout, cancelling out Wilson’s opener.

So to the spot kicks and you have to feel for Trippier tonight.

You also sensed Ritchie wasn’t going to score either.

It’s a cruel game – and I’ve found myself saying that a few times this season.

Chelsea progress to the two legged semi final and Howe is left to pick the pieces up from tonight.

Stamford Bridge is similar to our Liverpool away for NUFC. It’s like kryptonite. We just never do much down there.

The gloating cockneys have done us again. One day, one day, we will win here.’

Billy Miller:

‘That was heartbreaking.

Didn’t concede a goal in nearly three games against Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea.

Feel horrendous for Trippier.

Ah well, onto the next one.’

GToon:

‘The usual.

More injuries and more cup exits.

We just aren’t good enough.

The only thing to cling to is the hope we might win something one day.’

Simon Ritter:

‘Cheats prosper.

Having kicked their way to an undeserved equaliser in stoppage time, deliberately injuring Krafth and Gordon among others, Chelsea won the penalty shootout.

Our players were magnificent, the referee was diabolical and football hurts like hell at such moments.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

Confirmed Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports