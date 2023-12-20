Opinion

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties).

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 6

Not at fault for the goal and had very little to do most of the night.

Absolutely useless when it came to penalties. Chelsea would have scored 100 if they had 100.

Krafth – 5

Had a rough time of it.

I heard he got crunched in the first half and it should have been a red.

Wasn’t surprised to see him come off HT, even if he wasn’t injured.

Lascelles – 9

Another great game.

Dealt with everyone and their strike force, who are all decent players, barely got a proper look in.

Botman – 7

Bit of a dodgy start but then he settled into the game.

Surprised to see him come off at HT.

If it was planned then that’s just strange. Great to have him back.

Livramento – 8

Always brilliant.

He should really be pushing Trippier for a starting place with a fully fit team.

One of the best full backs in the Premier League.

Bruno – 9.5

Fantastic.

At times it’s hard to see how we win a game without him (although I’m sure we have won many!).

The only irreplaceable player in the team.

Miley – 7

Had another good game. Kept things neat, rarely gave the ball away and made vital interceptions throughout.

Longstaff – 6

Did very little.

Honestly don’t remember him kicking the ball to be honest.

Gordon – 6

Got smashed in the first minute.

Looked like a definite red from where I was.

He was then very quiet.

Almiron – 5

He gets a 10 for effort and 2 for delivery / impact.

Wilson – 8

From the far reaches of the away end it looked like he picked the ball up, skinned the whole team then stuck one in the top corner… not sure reality is the same but a great goal nonetheless. Had a thankful task upfront of running around like a headless chicken.

SUBS:

Trippier – 2

As bad as it gets in terms of throwing away a win (again).

Penalty was shocking as well. Really really poor.

Obviously a senior pro and a top player who has had an incredible impact on the team but needs to get his head back in the game, otherwise Livramento will happily (and rightly) take his place.

Burn – 7

Did well when he was on. Like for like for Botman.

Ritchie – 6

What do you expect?

He shouldn’t really be anywhere near playing for Newcastle United right now. No disrespect.

God help Lewis Hall…

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Late late heartbreak – Read HERE)

Confirmed Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports