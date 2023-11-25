News

Mauricio Pochettino finding Newcastle United humiliation tough to take – Loving it!

At least Mauricio Pochettino had a good view of it!

The Chelsea boss up in the stands at St James’ Park.

Mauricio Pochettino banned from the touchline after previous poor behaviour.

Today his own players might have been at risk, if the Chelsea manager had been patrolling the touchline.

The commitment and character of this Chelsea team surely in question, they just gave up in the second half.

Mauricio Pochettino asked if his Chelsea team were too complacent due to the astonishing number of injured Newcastle United players:

“You cannot care about the opponent.

“You [just] need to go and compete at your best.

“That is the problem.

“That today we didn’t show this capacity to compete.

“The team against us was a very good team.

2It is not about three keepers on the[Newcastle United] bench or not.

“It is about the way we competed so soft.

“We didn’t show we were competing for something very important.

“We were not prepared in the best way to compete today.

“That is my concern.

“We thought we were ready to compete today but we didn’t in the way the competition demanded.

“Even if Newcastle weren’t great, it was an easy win.

“It was so easy the way that we conceded.

“The way we were soft in every single challenge.

“We did not show we were playing for something important.

“That is why it made me angry and disappointed.

“Even if we talk about being a young team, we need to learn.

“These type of games make me very, very, very, very, very, very angry because it is about showing personality and character.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports