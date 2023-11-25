Opinion

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Newcastle edged a very entertaining opening half, going in 1-1.

However, they took Chelsea apart after the break, tremendous!

Nat Seaton:

‘What a victory!!

You’ve just got to look at the subs bench to know what a great result this is with the players we had available.

Credit for this team who keep on coming back when things don’t go as well as they have been.

I could name a few players for special praise but I’m going with Lascelles who made up for his earlier error with the all important second goal.

On to Paris…’

Jamie Smith:

‘Great result at the end of a vibrant game that hopefully sets us up well for the weeks ahead.

With the gut punch of a previously unknown Willock injury adding to the ridiculous list, Bruno was outstanding in bossing the midfield as a lively first half saw Chelsea undeservedly level.

A couple of action packed minutes sealed the game second half as woeful Chelsea defending contributed to a comfortable win.

Finishing with 3 young debutants was grand and all but shows what a state we’re in in terms of the sick list.

Hopefully we go to Paris buoyed by this and ready for another good go.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Brilliant win.

First half was a bit cagey and with 3 keepers on the bench it looked like a long shift was in front of those starting.

Lascelles redeemed himself for the error with a brilliant header and a minute later Chelsea were on the ropes after Joelinton got the third.

A makeshift team but no matter.

Pride restored and one of my least favourite teams well and truly put to the sword. HTL’

Simon Ritter:

‘Three Premier League debutants from a threadbare bench (after Parkinson at Bournemouth), four goals, three points, four yellow cards and we’re up to sixth in the table.

But the most important fact was that we have probably avoided any more injuries before the PSG tie on Tuesday.

Miley played like a seasoned pro in midfield rather than a 17-year-old novice, Isak was back with the opener and Gordon scored and assisted.

Everybody played their part in a great team performance, exactly what we have come to expect from a United line-up sent out by King Eddie to do a job against a bunch of overpaid, overpraised and underachieving misfits.

These are great times, make no mistake.’

David Punton:

‘An absolutely immense win.

Love beating Chelsea.’

Nathaniel:

‘Up the Toon.

Bye Bye Reece James.’

Bazoox:

‘Unlike some on here earlier, I don’t think this super expensive Chelsea side are a patch on us.

I was a little bit edgy when I saw we had three keepers on the bench but our nitty gritty eleven was more than good enough for these West End cockney blaggers.

We hammered them and this is another great result.

Never in doubt and Newcastle are truly United once again.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Geet up Eddie’s mags.

Big Joe and Schar my men of the match.

“Thought young Miley grew into the game, with skippy (Anthony Gordon) taking his goal with aplomb.

Also big up to our captain for his header.

With the bus strike, thanks to Corals Mal for the lift, in the newly named lucky carmobile.

Off to Paris on Monday.’

Billy Miller:

‘This evening is a good time to reflect on the fact that we’re 6 points off top.

We’ve got such a tough and relentless post-break schedule and this result and performance will be a massive boost.

When you’ve got a bench with three goalies and four players aged 20 and under (not to mention another starting) it’s going to be a real strain to those first team players to stay fit and performing.

A very enjoyable win.

On to a gargantuan test on Tuesday.’

GToon:

‘Credit to Eddie and the lads for slowing deconditioning my brain from what we expected and got under Ashley.

Amazing performance from the lads.

I hope that fan at the Bournemouth game didn’t get a ticket today and I hope that vile Pat Nevin was watching.

Remember, he was the bloke on bbc saying how delighted he was the ref didn’t stop the game last season when Isak had a valid head injury.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

(By then a lot of the Chelsea fans had also departed… Read HERE)

(Newcastle United smash Chelsea at St James’ Park – Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports