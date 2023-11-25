Opinion

By then a lot of the Chelsea fans had also departed…

King Eddie fielded 17-year-old Lewis Miley, who now looks a seasoned first-teamer compared with other academy players in the squad.

His through-ball, after good work by Trippier, Gordon and Joelinton, allowed our Super Swede to finish with aplomb. Isak’s goal energised the supporters and encouraged United to press for a second.

However, Chelsea rallied after stoppages to treat Gordon and Joelinton, with Trippier fouling Sterling on the edge of our box when Lascelles lost possession. And that was all the invitation Sterling needed to whip the ball into the top corner, past a static Pope.

Joelinton should have put us ahead again from a Trippier corner two minutes later but missed the target at the far post. The referee blew for a Chelsea free kick, though VAR might have intervened if the ball had ended in the net.

Pope kept us level, tipping away a Fernandez shot after James put him in, then catching a header by the unmarked Badiashile from the corner.

On 42 minutes Gordon won a dangerous free kick, 25 yards out, which Trippier smashed off the top of the crossbar with Sanchez beaten. We finished the half strongly but Joelinton wasted a half-chance, then picked up a yellow card for pulling back the lippy James.

Lascelles gave the ball away straight after half-time, presenting Chelsea with another chance, and was booked for blocking Jackson. United rallied and Joelinton won a corner off James, which Sanchez completely missed. From the second Trippier corner we won a third, which came to nothing.

James was the next to be booked, for dissent. We were looking disjointed when trying to attack but another free kick, this time for a Cucurella foul, let us load the box. Yet again, though, Trippier’s free kick came to nothing. The scrappy play continued, with Sterling booked for kicking away the ball rather than for repetitive fouls. And this time, the free kick led to a second United goal, with a superb cross from Gordon headed home by Lascelles.

Within 90 seconds, Joelinton capitalised on dreadful Chelsea defending to stretch the advantage. The veteran Silva lost the ball on the edge of his box and our midfield enforcer almost burst the ball and the net with a low piledriver.

Gallagher, an England international rumoured by some to be a Toon target, had a nightmare afternoon. Conspiracy theorists would suggest the bun-haired fancy dan doesn’t fancy a transfer Oop North . . .

He was hooked, with the equally unimpressive Jackson and Ugochukwu, on 68 minutes. Their replacements, Mudryk, Broja and Caicedo, had no chance to affect the game before James picked up a second yellow.

Pochettino went for damage limitation by putting on Colwill and removing Palmer. That encouraged Schar to stroll forward and smash a left-footer that Sanchez did well to parry. Caicedo then hacked down Livramento and became the fourth Chelsea player booked; quickly followed by Colwill, for fouling Almiron.

Isak left to a standing ovation on 80 minutes, replaced by Ritchie, with Gordon going to centre-forward. And only three minutes later Flash stuck the ball in the far bottom corner to seal the points after Almiron put him through at the side of the box.

Eddie played the generation game by bringing on Dummett for his first Premier League appearance since February 2022 and giving Alex Murphy his Premier League debut.

Lascelles limped off, Almiron strolled off and United marched up the table to sixth.

Gordon, with a goal and an assist, made way in stoppage time for a second debutant, Diallo, while Miley was replaced by Ndiweni, yet another making his Premier League debut. And Ritchie became the fourth United player booked.

Meanwhile, Sterling left to a chorus of jeers.

By then a lot of Chelsea’s supporters had also departed.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports