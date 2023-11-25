News

One Chelsea starter and two subs cost more than all 20 Newcastle United players

It ended Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1.

Newcastle United absolutely blowing Chelsea away.

Absolutely hilarious.

Even funnier were the embarrassing Chelsea fans.

Well, before most of them left well before the end that is.

In the first half pretty much only singing about Saudi oil money flowing into St James’ Park to give NUFC an unfair advantage.

When reality is that it is very dirty Russian oil money that has bought all the Chelsea trophies thanks to war mongering Putin’s mate.

You couldn’t make it up.

Especially when these latest Chelsea jokers have just bought almost another billion quid’s worth of players these past 18 months.

Shameless.

All 20 Newcastle United players in today’s matchday squad that thrashed Chelsea, cost £282m by my reckoning, an average of around £14m per player.

For Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez (£107m), plus subs Moises Caicedo (£115m) and Mudryk (£88m) costing £310m just for that trio, around £30m MORE than the entire 20 man NUFC matchday squad!!!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports