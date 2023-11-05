Opinion

Former player admits he called it wrong at the time – Kai Havertz DID deserve to get red card v Newcastle

A big talking point during and after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0, was whether Kai Havertz should have been sent off in the first half.

The Arsenal player only getting a yellow card after a challenge on Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle United fans, players and staff outraged when VAR didn’t intervene either on what looked a shocking cowardly challenge, that Longstaff was very lucky not to pick up a serious injury from.

Former Stoke and Hull player Jonathan Walters was watching the match and interesting to read his spur of the moment comments when the incident happened AND then his post-match comments when he had taken a proper look at it…

Jonathan Walters during Saturday’s Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 match – Saturday 4 November 2023:

“I honestly don’t think the Havertz tackle is a red.

“He’s jumped in to block the clearance and caught Longstaff’s foot with his trailing leg.

“Reaction from Newcastle players made it seem worse.”

Jonathan Walters after Saturday’s Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 match – Saturday 4 November 2023:

“I got it wrong on Havertz.

“It should be a red card. He catches him with his leading foot.

“Longstaff is lucky it’s only a glancing blow!”

Fair play to Walters for admitting that he’d got it wrong during the match, that once he had rewatched it properly, it was a clear and obvious red card for a shameful challenge.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

