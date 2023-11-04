Opinion

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – United are absolutely back… brilliant!

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Absolutely bloody brilliant.

Every single Newcastle United player giving it everything.

Getting the victory their commitment deserved, despite woeful match officials.

The referee a disgrace as he reused to send Havertz off for a truly cowardly challenge.

However, that simply ignited the crowd even more, as after giving the Arsenal coward only a yellow, the ref somehow managed to book three Newcastle players in a matter of seconds.

Even the winning goal VAR looked at three different ways to try and rule it out.

However, Gordon’s strike from a Joelinton knockdown stood AND the good guys won.

Just how good does this feel!

Beating another cockney team after hammering the Manc one on Wednesday.

The last nine weeks have now seen twelve games, eight wins, eight clean sheets, thee draws, one defeat, twenty eight goals scored and only six conceded.

What a team, what a squad, what a coaching set-up led by the superb Eddie Howe.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports