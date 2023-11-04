Opinion

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0.

A battle throughout the 90+ minutes, both teams at it for the entire match.

Newcastle United getting the all important and deserved winner midway through the second-half

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 8

Looked composed throughout, came to collect a few times and took the pressure off his team. Did everything he was expected to do with ease.

Trippier – 8

A big improvement on his recent form (although I think he played well against Dortmund).

Great at left back too.

Lascelles – 8

Had a really good game.

Nketiah didn’t get a look in, and whenever he looked like he might do, Lascelles absolutely smashed him.

Schar – 10

My man of the match.

He’s been immense since Botman dropped out of the team.

He was mega tonight.

The game was won in the midfield but he played as good as a £100m centre-back tonight.

Burn – 8

Had a great first half.

Up against Saka and he didn’t get a chance.

Bruno – 8

He was really up for this.

Not the type of game where he got loads of time on the ball but he battled and battled away.

Probably lucky not to get sent off though…

Longstaff – 7.5

As I said, this was just an out and out battle in the middle and he was more than up for it.

Should be in the England squad alongside Rice on recent form.

Joelinton – 9

Just everywhere.

This game was built for him. Aggressive, fit, strong, athletic. Huge assist for the goal. Just fantastic.

Almiron – 8.5

Ran his absolute socks off and caused Arsenal all sorts of problems.

Lacked that final killer instinct at times but he was awesome.

Gordon – 8.5

Honestly though he dipped in and out of the game at times but he’s so up for it.

Doesn’t shy away at all and always ends up in the right place at the right time.

Offered something different when he went up front. I’m fully converted to the fact £40m was a bargain.

Wilson – 7.5

Ran his socks off as well.

Struggles to get the ball to stick at times and it just gave us that extra something when he went off.

Could have had one or two goals if he’d taken his chance.

SUBS

Livramento – 8.5

Dan Burn might want to look over his shoulder because this guy is world class.

Willock – 8

So great to have him back.

What a cross for the goal.

When everyone is fit, he’s one of the first names on the team sheet for me.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge

Ritchie – N/A

Not on long enough to judge

Referee/VAR

A disgrace all round.

The goal?

How, in the PL in 2023, do we not have a camera angle that can say if the ball was in or out? That’s a disgrace.

Camera angle not conclusive (see Japan goal vs Germany at WC).

Was it offside? Not conclusive.

Was it a Joelinton push on the defender? Maybe… but is it a clear and obvious effort? No.

Either way… scrap VAR.

Arteta – A disgrace.

Sooner the likes of him and Klopp leave the PL, the better. The game will be better for it.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

(Mikel Arteta crying after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Just drink those tears – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – United are absolutely back… brilliant! Read HERE)

(David Raya with delusional comments after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Read HERE)