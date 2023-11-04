News

David Raya with delusional comments after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

David Raya sat out Arsenal’s midweek defeat to West Ham.

However, he was recalled for this defeat at St James’ Park.

As ever, Arsenal proving to be very bad losers and David Raya copying his manager’s embarrassing behaviour.

David Raya claiming ‘We defended very well. I don’t think they had a shot on target’, well from where I was sitting it looked to me like Anthony Gordon managed one of those!

The Arsenal goalkeeper claiming the Newcastle United winner should have been disallowed for any number of reasons, even though VAR spent an age trying to find a reason to rule it out, but having to eventually admit there was nothing wrong with it.

Maybe if David Raya spent a little less time trying to officiate the game and instead concentrating on making a better effort to stop the cross that led to the goal, then he and his manager wouldn’t have been left desperately trying to find excuses for why they lost at St James’ Park.

Whilst maybe David Raya should also be asking why Nick Pope wasn’t called on to make a serious save at the other end of the pitch.

David Raya talking to the official Arsenal site after Newcastle United deservedly won 1-0 at St James’ Park, the Gunners keeper beaten by an Anthony Gordon goal that correctly stood:

“What I could see was the ball went out of play, and then after going to the dressing room, looking back at the goal, it’s a big foul on Gabi. He’s pushing him with two hands on his back when he’s about to clear the ball.

“On the other hand, it could have been an offside position, that’s harder to see.

“But the ball out of play and the foul is a massive decision that’s just going to cost us some points.

“We’re really frustrated.

“The way we played, the way we competed, it was brilliant from everybody.

“We did what the gaffer asked us to do; win duels and get the ball up the pitch and everything, but decisions have taken a goal.

“We defended very well. I don’t think they had a shot on target, we kept them very quiet, we defended very well, and I thought we played very well.

“We got into really good positions, we were positive, we were winning duels, we were competing against one of the teams in the division, especially away from home – it’s a tough place to come.

“So, we are very happy with the performance but very frustrated with the result.

“We’re going to have to start winning games again, and hopefully, we can go on a longer unbeaten run in the Premier League.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

