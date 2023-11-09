Opinion

Entire missing Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Staggering

Thoughts now turn to the Newcastle team v Bournemouth.

However, when we are discussing this, there is no getting away from one massive factor.

The entire missing Newcastle team v Bournemouth!

This is quite staggering…

Matt Targett – Thigh injury

Expected return – February 2024

Alexander Isak – Groin injury

Expected return – 25 November 2023

Bruno G – Suspended

Expected return – 25 November 2023

Dan Burn – Lower back injury

Expected return – January 2024

Sven Botman – Knee injury

Expected return – Assessed day to day but could be long-term, Eddie Howe says might need surgery.

Jacob Murphy – Shoulder injury

Expected return – February 2024, Eddie Howe saying after Arsenal he expects Murphy to now have surgery.

Javier Manquillo – Groin injury

Expected return – Unknown

Elliot Anderson – Back injury

Expected return – January 2024

Harvey Barnes – Foot injury

Expected return – Late December 2023 / Early January 2024

Sandro Tonali – Banned

Expected return – August 2024

That gives us this entire missing outfield Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

To complete this (missing) Newcastle team v Bournemouth, it is very difficult to see Callum Wilson considered as a starter on Saturday, the striker forced off at Dortmund with a tight hamstring.

So Callum Wilson can go up top with Alexander Isak in a very attacking no goalkeeper set-up, or the former Bournemouth striker can play rush keeper…