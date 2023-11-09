Entire missing Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Staggering
Thoughts now turn to the Newcastle team v Bournemouth.
However, when we are discussing this, there is no getting away from one massive factor.
The entire missing Newcastle team v Bournemouth!
This is quite staggering…
Matt Targett – Thigh injury
Expected return – February 2024
Alexander Isak – Groin injury
Expected return – 25 November 2023
Bruno G – Suspended
Expected return – 25 November 2023
Dan Burn – Lower back injury
Expected return – January 2024
Sven Botman – Knee injury
Expected return – Assessed day to day but could be long-term, Eddie Howe says might need surgery.
Jacob Murphy – Shoulder injury
Expected return – February 2024, Eddie Howe saying after Arsenal he expects Murphy to now have surgery.
Javier Manquillo – Groin injury
Expected return – Unknown
Elliot Anderson – Back injury
Expected return – January 2024
Harvey Barnes – Foot injury
Expected return – Late December 2023 / Early January 2024
Sandro Tonali – Banned
Expected return – August 2024
That gives us this entire missing outfield Newcastle team v Bournemouth:
To complete this (missing) Newcastle team v Bournemouth, it is very difficult to see Callum Wilson considered as a starter on Saturday, the striker forced off at Dortmund with a tight hamstring.
So Callum Wilson can go up top with Alexander Isak in a very attacking no goalkeeper set-up, or the former Bournemouth striker can play rush keeper…
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk