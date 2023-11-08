News

Janne Andersson welcomes one Newcastle United star back into international squad – Another not ready

Janne Andersson has been talking about two Newcastle United players on Wednesday.

The Sweden boss naming his squad for the November internationals.

Sweden are playing away against Azerbaijan on Thursday 16 November and at home to Estonia on Sunday 19 November.

Janne Andersson when announcing the latest squad, said how good it was to see Emil Krafth back fully fit and a massive bonus how well he played as Newcastle United hammered Man U 3-0 last Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Janne Andersson quoted by Fotbollskanalen:

“It has been a long rehab for him [Emil Krafth] and now he has been in full training for quite some time.

“So he is in good shape.

“He had a great game last week [against Man U] at centre-back.”

Janne Andersson asked about the absence of Alexander Isak from the latest Sweden squad:

“The rehab is going well he [Alexander Isak] says.

“So it is good.

“Hopefully it won’t take that long [for Isak to be fully fit] but he was not available to be here.”

The full Sweden squad for the November internationals, with Emil Krafth included but no Alexander Isak:

Eddie Howe has been quoted as saying he expects Alexander Isak to be back available after the international break, with the Chelsea home match on Saturday 25 November targeted.

Hopefully an encouraging sign hearing what Alexander Isak has told Janne Andersson.

Sweden can no longer qualify from their group for the 2024 Euros in Germany, with Belgium and Austria already guaranteed to finish in the top two places despite Sweden having this couple of group games still to play.