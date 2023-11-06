Opinion

Arsenal fans comments on Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Entertaining but not maybe totally what was expected

Arsenal fans watched on as their team lost their first Premier League match of the season.

A deserved victory for Newcastle United, as Eddie Howe’s side followed up their midweek 3-0 thrashing of Man U.

So how did Arsenal fans take this first Premier League loss of the season?

Some interesting comments below.

Also of course we had the added entertainment / embarrassment from Arsenal, as their captain refused to shake hands with Jamaal Lascelles at the final whistle, their manager humiliated himself with his post-match comments. As for the club itself, that official statement they released on Sunday backing everything Arteta had said, absolutely shameful.

What did the Arsenal fans have to say about all of the above.

To be honest, I have been quite impressed.

Unlike their captain, manager and club, a lot of these Arsenal fans below are showing proper honesty and integrity, rather than slavishly following up the shameful actions of their club and employees.

There are some truly embarrassing individuals amongst them, but credit to those Arsenal fans coming out of this with some credibility, maybe Mikel Arteta should take a read.

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board:

‘Club are embarrassing themselves imo. Yes, it was probably a foul on Gabriel, but the rules are a clear and obvious error, otherwise you go with the onfield decision. I’m sure we would be arguing this if it was the other way around.’

‘We done nothing in this game. Created nothing, looked like created nothing.

Don’t forget they had their best players missing too – Botman, Barnes, Isak, Tonali etc.’

‘Anyone who argues otherwise is deluded.

A draw away at St. James Park is a good result. It’s the fact that Newcastle didn’t deserve to get all 3 points that is the hard pill to swallow.’

‘Fair play to [Arsenal captain] Jorginho [for refusing to shake hands with Jamaal Lascelles after the final whistle] , I would have done exactly the same thing. You can’t act like complete thugs throughout the game then expect a handshake at FT.

Had this been when Patrick Vieira was the captain he probably would have decked him.’

‘Yeah, big difference between playing hard and elbowing somebody from behind. Very cowardly.’

‘I do reckon we could have won that game had we set up properly and Arteta played his card right. Newcastle aren’t as good as some on Twitter and here are making them out to be plus they were missing some key players.

I watched Liverpool go there to their ground with VVD sent off in the first 20 mins and leave there with 3 points. BVB also went there roughly two weeks ago and made them look pretty average.’

‘They will beat Dortmund the second time around. Quote me.’

‘Heard Michael Oliver was at the VAR… If so then there was no way he was gonna send the ref’ to the monitor to review Bruno hitting Jorginho. The fact that they can pick and choose when to show images to the ref’ gives them full power to manipulate games.

If the VAR ref wanted Bruno out, all he had to do would be to sent the ref to the monitor with a zoom on the action. It has become way too easy to manipulate the results.

They can also pick an choose what is or isn’t “clear and obvious”. It’s totally subjective.

Also we all know who M. Oliver supports.’

‘Feels weird to say but there was a lot that I liked in our performance (aside from the attacking part) away at such a tricky ground. We looked composed, matched their physicality and barely gave them anything.’

‘That was more on Isak missing and Gordon wasting good chances really, not sure what part of what we did was memorable in any way.

Our highlight was a tackle ffs.’

‘The referee was pants pure and simple. Got bullied by the Newcastle players and fans and buckled. This is why we lost the game.’

‘Compared to some of the mistakes we used to see, VAR has improved refereeing a lot in my view. It’s been overturning human errors once every 3 matches on average and a lot of those have been correct.’

‘We definitely didn’t get bullied, we more than matched them in the physical department but then when it came to attacking it was so poor, almost relying on Rice running through everyone.

Our main tactic seemed to be Martinelli for much of the game trying to do something against his FB. It was so predictable, Havertz was real sloppy I thought, touch was never clean, he showed a wee bit of character tho I’ll give him that but because he was basically replacing Ødegaard you need a lot more. Nketiah didn’t offer much, Saka was incredibly wasteful. The attacking patterns that we rely upon were too predictable and didn’t threaten Newcastle at all.

A draw would’ve been fair based on what I saw but that’s not how football works, we didn’t do nearly enough to even score once.’

‘My thing is I don’t want the decision to take away from how poor we were overall. Just like how bad the officiating is, the dire style of football has been a constant theme this season and the manager has to quickly figure out a solution to it but that would take him to self reflect on his own approach which I don’t think will happen. His safe and reactive approach is seriously becoming an issue for me.’

‘Can’t wait for the return game at the Emirates. Somehow there is real needle between us and Newcastle and I’m not quite sure how its happened tbh.

Praying I can get a ticket.’

‘Don’t know if ball was in or out, but clear 2 handed push on Gabriel’s neck, handball by Wilson AND offside on Gordon. You not understanding the law doesn’t make it not the law.

Also more broadly re the statement, there is the failure to send off Bruno for a textbook example of violent conduct (and 4 or 5 other bookable offenses), the refusal to look at two possible penalty fouls on Nketiah, the second of which looked pretty nailed on despite Sky refusing to show a replay and a myriad of other poor decisions.

But Atwell is well known for sh…ing himself in front of a noisy crowd, and for having no consistency within games, and the VAR bloke is not only a Saudi freelance boy, but is also an awful ref who should be nowhere near this level.’

‘You’re just going into minute detail on everything as if every possible decision should go in Arsenal’s favour. Every club could do that, Newcastle fans could say VAR should have sent Havertz off.

We lost cos we didn’t create any chances and we failed to deal with the cross into our box.’

‘It’s kids stuff. Arsenal should be concentrating on things they can control, like getting the attack to be smoother and more incisive, Moaning about refs is wasted energy, The refereeing decisions were contentious at best, but Arteta calling their goal a disgrace is beyond ’over the top’.’

‘He was speaking the truth. Back your manager.’

‘I back what’ll get the club performing better not wasting it’s energy on pointless whinging.’

‘Havertz probably should’ve been sent of for his tackle, both feet were in the air, it was wild and reckless and showed little concern for his opponent, he’s lucky only his trailing foot caught the player. By the book it was probably enough to warrant a red card. Watching it in real time I just assumed the red card would come out.’

‘I was pretty sure both him and Bruno would be sent off. But it balanced out. Arteta could get a lengthy ban for his comments, that’s not going to help the team improve.’

‘Even if we lost that game and we played a positive, expansive style of football whereby we created chances then I’d take that one on the chin however we barely done anything in the 90 mins. The draw just passing the ball from one side to the other side would have felt like a loss to me.’

‘It’s not life and death. You have to accept that no system will be perfect.

And there’s a limit to how many camera angles and how much time you can spend ensuring everything is exactly right. It’s come a long way from the gross mistakes we used to see. We’re currently looking at the minutiae of what is acceptable.

The foul was not obvious, players put their hands on each other all the time in the box.

When the game’s over you just have to get on with it. It’s the same for every team.’

‘Feels weird to say but there was a lot that I liked in our performance (aside from the attacking part) away at such a tricky ground. We looked composed, matched their physicality and barely gave them anything.’

‘Are we really not going to get an apology from PGMOL this time? It is more obvious than the previous ones.’

‘Decent statement imo, but doesn’t quite go far enough. Should be saying we are now at war with PGMOL. We will find them in their homes, they will never have another moment of peace.’

‘Havertz foul wasn’t a red. A yellow was totally fine for the fact that he fought him a bit with his trailing leg. That VAR decision was actually correct.’

‘I thought this until i saw the video in slow mo. His leading foot does clip burn on the shin, making it a dangerous tackle.’

‘That Havertz foul is a red all day long. If it was the other way around, Mikel Arteta would be in meltdown.’

‘First league game all season where we weren’t clearly deserved winners.’

‘My energy for refereeing decisions is minimal cos every clubs fans think they are against them in some capacity.

As long as football is a game of opinions (because most rules can never be factual), this is always going to happen. Plus human error is always going to exist.

I think that statement is a bit over the top based on the decision in question.’

‘Sorry I don’t get what VAR error there was. I didn’t see any camera angle conclusively showing the ball out of play, the foul is a subjective decision not black and white, and the offside…’

‘We aren’t doing enough to win games, thats the issue we should be focussing on.’

‘I think we lost because of corruption. Plain and simple.’

‘We lost because we didn’t score a goal and they did, however much you wanted the ref to undo their goal. We had one pathetic shot on target in 98 minutes of play. That’s got nothing to do with corruption.’

‘It was a rash tackle from Havertz with no intention to play the ball. That’s a red in my book. Like I said, if it was Joelinton with a tackle on Saka we would scream for a red card.’

‘The sheiks have bought the ref. The two dirtiest players who almost never are punished are Guimares and Rodri, is that a coincidence. The refs are openly getting money on the side from UAE and Saudi.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

