Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1

Wednesday night’s match ended Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

We had our chances

A tough game against a German side who got their game plan right and yet we should have come off with a draw.

We’ve hit the woodwork twice and Wilson missed a sitter. It was one of those nights I’m afraid but at least we had that late rally.

A relapse back to typical Newcastle.

Such a shame to come off on the end of a 0-1. The ball just wouldn’t go in but take a positive that an Eddie Howe side creates chances.

For a work in progress we’re not doing all that badly in the grand scheme of things.

Willock’s back

Joe Willock has been a big miss, so it was great to see back into the fray.

He needs minutes to get up to speed and he got them this evening, there will be more to come.

He’ll get his drive and sharpness back pretty soon.

Willock is a big player for us and we really need him now.

It could have been worse

To have four points after three games is a pretty good return in this so-called group of death.

We’re in with the big boys, but we’re also still in with a chance of making it out of the group, or grabbing the Europa League spot.

There is all to play for, and in the next game things could go our way, albeit it’ll be tough.

NEGATIVES

Walking wounded

We can’t really sugar coat the injury crisis, which has worsened after the midweek tussle with Dortmund.

Off went Isak with a groin problem – and that seemed to check our game plan. Word is the injury isn’t serious, but it’ll be enough to keep him out for a few games, one suspects.

The ever-popular Jacob Murphy emerged from the bench only to seemingly dislocate his shoulder. Rancid luck there. Those sorts of injuries can take a while to heal, especially if he needs it pinned. Have to hope for the best.

Botman is still a few weeks away, Barnes won’t be back until after Xmas, and now Elliot Anderson has a back problem that’ll keep him out for a few weeks.

Add in Sando Tonali’s ban and we’re not having the same good fortune with injuries and suspensions this season as we did last term, that’s for certain.

We’re threadbare and have to pray it doesn’t get any worse (NB: Bruno is one booking away from a ban in the Premier League).

Dortmund done good

Begrudging praise but our visitors won the tactical battle.

Their manager found a way around our high press. They had us figured out and they tore us open for that goal.

Salt in the wound that it was a player we had been strongly linked with us over the summer.

On this occasion Eddie’s been out thought by his opposite number.

Atmosphere issue?

Much seems to be getting made of the atmosphere in the ground.

Was it flat? Could it have been better? Midweek rainy night left it a damp squib?

The display from Wor Flags was exceptional but perhaps something just fell flat that night.

However, I don’t agree with claims on social media that it was “all to do with tourists”.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports

